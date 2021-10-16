Report card: Grading Auburn's performance in its win at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Perhaps no game this season featured as many rapid ups and downs for Auburn, but credit to coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers: they came away Saturday with their second SEC road win in as many tries, a 38-23 triumph at Arkansas.
Here are the grades for Auburn's offense, defense, special teams and coaching, plus an overall score.
Offense: A-
There were moments when the inability to establish the run was especially concerning. Arkansas is a team you run against. Auburn couldn't. The offensive line's run blocking is a real problem. But, when Bo Nix plays like that, it doesn't matter. There weren't as many highlight-reel, scramble-drill moments that made spectators wonder how on earth he did that, but his accuracy and decision-making were fantastic. More notably, this was a major bounce-back for Auburn's receiver-by-committee system. The number of drops dropped. Guys got open downfield. Kobe Hudson made great catches and made defenders miss.
Defense: C+
The clutch factor was off the charts, but Auburn was lucky to get away with just 10 points allowed in the first half. Every Arkansas drive of the half reached Auburn territory, and that trend continued with a touchdown to start the second half. Arkansas carved Auburn up on third downs. But three of the game's biggest plays were Colby Wooden's sack, Derick Hall's strip sack on the next play (recovered by Marcus Harris for a touchdown) and the fourth-and-3 stop on the next series. Zakoby McClain shouldered a huge load with 15 tackles in one of his best games.
Special teams: B
Anders Carlson made his field goals. The Razorbacks didn't make theirs. Demetris Robertson called for another fair catch inside the 10, which punt returners aren't supposed to do. That's a nitpick, though. Not a ton of big special teams plays in this game.
Coaching: B-
Derek Mason's in-game adjustments were big again. He brought heat with Arkansas deep in its own territory, leading to the game-swinging defensive touchdown. But then he went back to conservative play-calling, especially on third downs. Harsin's timeout late in the first half was counting on Auburn getting the ball back to add to a 14-3 lead, but the Tigers couldn't stop a third-and-15. Faith in the defense: Good. Execution: Bad.
Overall: B+
There were moments when Auburn was in full panic mode. But the Tigers responded when it looked bad. Almost every game has been decided by a series of high-leverage plays, and Auburn has been on the winning side of those plays more times than not.