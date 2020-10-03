You have permission to edit this article.
Report card: Grading Auburn's offense, defense, coaching in loss to Georgia

Auburn at Georgia

Oct 3, 2020; Athens, GA, USA; Anthony Schwartz (1) runs upfield after a catch during the game between Auburn and Georgia at Samford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst

ATHENS, Ga. — Very little went right for Auburn in a 27-6 loss to Georgia at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

Here's how we'd grade the Tigers' performance:

Offense: F

Not even unleashing 300-pound freshman J.J. Pegues in the Wildcat could save this grade. Auburn mustered just 216 yards of offense, averaging an ugly 3.4 yards per play and failed to score a touchdown.

Defense: D

Kevin Steele's group forced two field goal attempts inside the red zone and kept the Bulldogs relatively at bay after they jumped out to a quick 24-0 start, but this still goes down as one of its worst performances in a while.

Special teams: B

Anders Carlson made two field goals. Oscar Chapman and Aidan Marshall averaged 41 yards a punt. Tank Bigsby averaged 18 yards per kick return. It's not why Auburn lost.

Coaching: F

There weren't any questionable decisions, outside of maybe settling for field goals while facing a huge deficit. But the team was dominated on both sides of the ball.

Overall: F

That might not average out exactly, but Auburn lost by three touchdowns to one of its biggest rivals in a stadium where it still hasn't won since 2005. Hard to be happy with any of that.

