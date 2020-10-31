Report card: Grading Auburn's offense, defense, coaching in bludgeoning of LSU

AUBURN — The goal of any football team is to get better as the year goes on, and Auburn certainly made the case that it is doing that in a 48-11 bludgeoning of LSU that sends it into its open date at 4-2 overall.
Here's how we'd grade Gus Malzahn's Tigers' performance:
Offense: A
Everything went right. Bo Nix put together perhaps the best game of his career, completing 18 of 24 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns (including a 91-yarder to Anthony Schwartz) and rushing for 81 yards and another score. Running back Tank Bigsby rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Defense: A
Kevin Steele's group held LSU to just 347 yards and 11 points, had four sacks and forced three turnovers. Christian Tutt returned a fumble for a touchdown, and the other two — interceptions from Nehemiah Pritchett and Big Kat Bryant — led to offensive scores in short order.
Special teams: A
Place-kicker Anders Carlson made one of the biggest plays of the game and it had nothing to do with his leg — his tackle of Trey Palmer on a second-quarter kickoff saved what would have surely been an LSU touchdown after Auburn went up 21-0.
Coaching: A
Steele's defense played its best game of the season. Chad Morris' offense was balanced and efficient as it has been all year. And coach Gus Malzahn got a much-needed win over a rival.
Overall: A
Regardless of how the defending national champions have been playing this season, Auburn should feel nothing but good about blowing them out heading into an open date.