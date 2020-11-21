Report card: Grading Auburn football's offense, defense, coaching in win over Tennessee

AUBURN — After going 21 days between games, Auburn returned to action Saturday with a 30-17 victory over Tennessee.
Here's how we'd grade the Tigers' performance:
Offense: B
Auburn moved the ball well and hit some big plays — most notably Bo Nix's 54-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Schwartz — but red zone woes loom large. Nix threw an interception in the end zone, and the Tigers had to settle for two short field goals after 13-plus-play drives.
Defense: B
Kevin Steele's group bent a ton, especially early, but did not break. Smoke Monday's 100-yard interception return for a touchdown — on a drive where Tennessee could have taken the lead — proved the play of the game.
Special teams: A-
Anders Carlson hit all three of his field goal attempts. Tennessee did have one long kick return, but T.D. Moultry also blew one up.
Coaching: B
Auburn didn't get off to the best start on either side of the ball, but the home team made the necessary adjustments in the win.
Overall: B
A win is a win, and that is always good. But, the Tigers are going to have to play much better than they did against Tennessee if they want to upset No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa next weekend.