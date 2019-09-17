AUBURN — College football programs don’t play preseason games the way NFL teams do, but in a sense, Auburn just finished that portion of its schedule.
Wins over No. 17 Oregon, Tulane and Kent State count, of course. Auburn is 3-0 through three weeks, which, in the words of head coach Gus Malzahn, is “exactly where we wanted to be at this point.”
But while losing that first game would have hurt, and succumbing to non-Power Five opponents in either the second or third would have been disastrous, winning them won’t define the Tigers’ 2019 season.
How they fare SEC play will.
“You can kind of tell a different excitement, not only from our players but our coaches,” Malzahn said Tuesday. “The conference season is here, and that’s really what we’ve been gearing up for the first three games.”
Saturday’s game against No. 15 Texas A&M (2:30 p.m., CBS) marks the true start of the gauntlet. Not only does No. 9 Auburn have to play each of the other six ranked SEC teams this season, it has to play them all in order from least to most difficult — the Aggies are followed on the schedule by games at No. 8 Florida on Oct. 5, at No. 5 LSU on Oct. 26, vs. No. 3 Georgia on Nov. 16 and vs. No. 2 Alabama on Nov. 30.
It also marks the first true road test of the season. The opener against the Ducks was at a neutral site 190 miles north of College Station, Texas, at AT&T Stadium, but there were more fans there wearing blue and orange than there were wearing green and yellow. Kyle Field will present a hostile crowd of more than 100,000 for the CBS game of the week.
Auburn has never lost a game there in three tries (2013, 2015 and 2017), but it has also never gone there with a true freshman starting quarterback making his SEC debut.
“Well, it’s going to be tough, and I know that coming in at the start of the week,” Bo Nix said. “I’m going to have to do my very best to prepare and do my job so I can help the team as much as I can come Saturday, and it’s not a big shock to me and I’m not a little behind.”
For what it’s worth, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher — who coached Nix’s father, Patrick Nix, when he was Auburn’s quarterbacks coach from 1993-98 — believes the rookie will be ready for his first true road start.
"His dad’s a winner, boy. I mean he’s a great coach — he’s coached in college, coached in high school — so he’ll have a lot of intangibles in his blood that some other freshmen may not, just from the experiences of being around those things," said Fisher, who is 1-1 in his career coaching against Malzahn — the win coming in the 2014 BCS National Championship Game when he was at Florida State, and the loss coming last year when Auburn erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit against the Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
"I mean, it’s obviously a tough test. We have to prepare like no matter what — that’s what they do with him, but he’s an outstanding player and he can beat you. He has a great arm, has great legs and is a very tough, competitive and smart young man. Again, hopefully we can play well against him.”