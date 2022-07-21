Police ask for help locating stolen flatbed truck with Ace Logo on the side

Talladega Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen flatbed truck.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, someone forced open the back gate at Ace Hardware on Alabama 77 between 1:19 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. July 14. A vehicle was reported missing.
Thompson said the vehicle in question was a white Ford F550 Flatbed with the Ace Logo on either door. It was not immediately clear if the theft was captured by video surveillance.
The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center, he added.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.