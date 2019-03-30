KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It has been a difficult road back even to this point.
That trip to New York City was when authorities say he first met with disgraced former Auburn associate head coach Chuck Person and Marty Blazer, a cooperating FBI witness, in a hotel room. He wound up being ineligible for the entire 2017-18 season and the first nine games of the 2018-19 campaign.
And when he did finally return, he wasn’t as the same player as before. Two years ago, he was the Tigers’ second-leading scorer at 11.5 points in 28.7 minutes a game. This season, he was as the last man off the bench in a 10-man rotation, who didn’t play at all during the team’s first three SEC games.
In 26 games this season (zero starts), Purifoy has averaged just 3.5 points in 10.9 minutes a game.
"A lot of people were hitting me up, saying go overseas, transfer, it's not good for you, you shouldn't be there. I never listened to it," Purifoy said. "I'm an Auburn guy, and I love Auburn. Auburn has done a lot for me, and I just want to give that back to Auburn."
With Chuma Okeke out after tearing a knee ligament in Friday's NCAA win over North Carolina, that opportunity is coming Sunday when the Tigers face Kentucky in the regional finals.
“Danjel stayed ready to help us this year,” Pearl said. “You look back at his social media and spends a lot of time on it. He promised you that it was going to happen for him this year.”
Inside players Anfernee McLemore and Horace Spencer may see an uptick in their playing time — they 18.5 and 15.8 minutes a game, respectively, this year. Auburn may have to push center Austin Wiley past the 13-minute threshold he hasn’t topped since returning from a lower right leg injury March 15 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.
But as Okeke’s primary backup over the past three months, Purifoy may be the one who is asked to take on the most additional responsibility Sunday. That's when Auburn goes against a powerful Kentucky frontcourt, which features P.J. Washington and Reid Travis.
“Danjel is a great player. Everybody knows that Danjel is a great player. So having a big game like he did tonight shows what he’s capable of,” Spencer said. “Imagine if you double his minutes and see what he’s capable of doing with 30?”
Against North Carolina, he came off the bench and made four 3-pointers, including three in a 71-second span.
Even considering the stakes, Purifoy said it wasn't the best shooting performance in his career. He believes that came two years, three months, two weeks and three days earlier Dec. 12, 2016, when he scored a career-high 27 points on 8-for-14 shooting (4-for-7 from beyond the arc) against Boston College in Madison Square Garden.
“I can’t forget that,” he said Friday night.
Maybe he shouldn’t. That’s the Purifoy that Auburn might need Sunday if it hopes to get past Kentucky and into the program’s first Final Four appearance.
“We’re going to have to reshuffle the deck,” Pearl said.
The silver lining is that teammates have started to see Purifoy look more and more like the player who once lit up the scoreboard at the world’s most famous arena.
The 6-foot-7 forward scored 10 points against Tennessee in the SEC tournament championship game — his first double-digit scoring output since 2017. He drove to the basket for two layups during a first-half scoring run against New Mexico State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, then totaled 12 points, two rebounds and an assist against the Tar Heels, nearly all of which came in the second half.
“That’s ‘Jel being ‘Jel. I feel like he got his rhythm back, finally,” guard Malik Dunbar said. “He hit shots. He’s a great shooter. He’s a great player, honestly. He got his opportunity today, and he took advantage. I definitely see him doing that again multiple times.”