NOT EASY: Okoro returns, Auburn survives test from Ole Miss

AUBURN — Nothing has come easy for Auburn over the past month. It seems possible that nothing will come easy ever again this season, even with Isaac Okoro back in the lineup.
The star freshman forward was back in the lineup Tuesday night against Ole Miss, contributing 10 points in 27 minutes as the 15th-ranked Tigers beat the Rebels 67-58.
It was Auburn's seventh straight win by single digits — with two double-digit losses stacked in between.
On Tuesday, the Tigers (24-4, 11-4 SEC) never trailed and led from the 17:51 minute of the first half all the way through the end of regulation. But the Rebels (13-15, 4-11) never went away, either — when Devan Cambridge converted a steal and slam and hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 run and put the home team up 12 with 6:07 left to play, the visitors hit back-to-back 3-pointers and a pair of free throws to make it a four-point game a little more than two minutes later.
But Ole Miss hit only one more field goal after those two made 3s, which was a dunk from K.J. Buffen down eight with 44 seconds to go. Okoro, Austin Wiley, J'Von McCormick and Samir Doughty combined to make 7 of 10 free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.
Here are three takeaways:
1. Austin Wiley's presence helped Auburn survive the ever-changing Rebel defense.
The most difficult part about playing Kermit Davis' teams, Auburn head coach Pearl said Monday, is how hard they are to predict defensively. Because they don't just play one style, but rather multiple — Ole Miss threw a mix of man-to-man and 1-3-1 and 2-3 zone (plus plenty of halfcourt traps) at the home team.
That slowed the Tigers after they jumped out to what looked to be a commanding 25-11 lead a little more than midway through the first half. From there, they scored only 11 points over the next 13-plus minutes until Doughty took advantage of a switch to man-to-man defense with three straight drives to the basket that earned him two layups and a free throw.
"They really changed it up on us a lot. And we struggled in some of those traps with the spacing," Pearl said. "We just didn't execute. Turned it over a little too much."
The one thing the Rebels did not have an answer for, though, was the Tigers' senior center: Wiley scored a team-leading 15 on 5-for-9 shooting (5-for-7 from the free throw line) to go along with 11 rebounds (four offensive, seven defensive) and two blocks.
He was limited to just six minutes in the first half after picking up two early fouls but was dominant in the second, scoring 11 of his points and grabbing eight of his rebounds in 16 minutes.
"We worked on that in practice, just getting me the ball inside, because they don’t have a lot of five-men, or a lot of guys my size on their team," Wiley said. "So every time I get it I try to go up strong and just help our team."
2. The Tigers answered Pearl's challenge on defense.
The message from Pearl after Saturday's win over Tennessee, in which Auburn trailed by 17 points early in the second half, is that if his team plays the kind of defense it played in that half over the rest of its games this season, it would have a chance to win them.
The Tigers did that Tuesday. That's why they led throughout a game where they had stretches where they simply couldn't put the ball in the hoop — Ole Miss couldn't either.
After the Rebels made it a three-point game early in the second half, they missed eight straight shots over a stretch of nearly eight minutes. After they made it a six-point game with 4:44 left, they missed seven of their final eight shots.
"We just knew that they use a lot of ball screens, so we have to tag their big men and get our five back and have our hot hands and deflections, and create turnovers," Okoro said.
3. Jaylin Williams has decided that this will be a 10-man rotation.
Auburn hadn't rotated 10 players during the non-blowout portion of a game since very early in the season, when freshman Tyrell Jones saw a few minutes behind Doughty and McCormick at point guard. It seemed part of the reason that Williams played as many minutes as he did against Georgia and Tennessee — after not playing at all over the previous nine games — was that Okoro was sidelined.
But Williams played well enough in both those games to force Pearl's hand. The 6-foot-7 freshman power forward didn't score against the Bulldogs, but he rebounded and made stops on defense (the latter is part of what the head coach said kept him out of the rotation earlier in the season). He scored eight points against the Volunteers, including an alley-oop dunk to himself.
So even with Okoro back Tuesday, Williams still saw 13 minutes off the bench behind starter Danjel Purifoy. And that was even with the senior playing easily his best game since his bout with the flu earlier this month — he scored six points on 3-for-5 shooting and added three rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Williams made the most of those minutes. He scored six points on 3-for-4 shooting and grabbed three rebounds.
"You could see his confidence, his ability," Pearl said. "He made some terrific plays. His teammates have confidence in him. With Isaac being out, he really stepped up and really helped us at that position."