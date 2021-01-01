Northwestern 35, Auburn 19: Three takeaways from the Tigers' season-ending Citrus Bowl loss

Nearly three weeks passed between the end Auburn’s final regular-season game against Mississippi State and the start of Friday’s Citrus Bowl against No. 14 Northwestern.
During that time, the Tigers fired head coach Gus Malzahn and hired Boise State’s Bryan Harsin to replace him after a whirlwind nine-day coaching search. They practiced only four times before heading to Orlando.
They arrived at Camping World Stadium with a slew of key players not available due to injury, COVID-19 protocol or opt-out — Tank Bigsby, Anthony Schwartz, Brodarious Hamm, Daquan Newkirk, Tyrone Truesdell, Roger McCreary and Christian Tutt.
The result: A 35-19 loss to Northwestern to end a grind of a 2020 season. Auburn finished with a 6-5 record, with four of those losses coming against ranked opponents.
"Ain't gonna lie, it was real, real, real challenging," senior defensive end Big Kat Bryant said. "You know, if we'd have came out with the win, it would've been a great story. But man, it was really tough. Because a lot of guys had checked out when they found out some guys wasn't playing."
Here are three takeaways:
1. Auburn's shorthanded defense struggled to stop a bad offensive team
The Tigers played arguably their best game of the season on defense in a 24-10 win at Mississippi State on Dec. 12. On Friday, down four starters, they let Northwestern play perhaps its best game on offense this season.
The Wildcats are the Big Ten West champions, but they accomplished that almost exclusively with defense. They scored 43 points in their opener against Maryland, then put up no more than 28 until Friday, when they scored 35. The unit entered the game ranked 93rd nationally.
The culprit for Auburn was its pass defense. Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey passed for no more than 224 yards in any of his first eight games for the Wildcats. He lit the Tigers up for 291 yards and three touchdowns on 24-for-35 passing, and added a 30-yard rushing touchdown for good measure.
It was a similar story to the rest of the season — against unranked opponents, Auburn surrendered 19.6 points per game. Against the ranked ones, 33.8.
Defensive coordinator and acting head coach Kevin Steele said he didn't know what the future held for him after the game. SEC Network analyst and former Tigers player Cole Cubelic reported during the game that Steele is not expected to remain a part of the staff.
"That’s not been addressed," Steele said. "That will be something that Coach Harsin and the administration will have their decisions and off that we’ll have our decisions."
2. Offseason priority No. 1: Improve the offensive line
There were two constants Friday: The offense got no push in the run game, and quarterback Bo Nix spent most passing plays running for his life.
That’s the result of an offensive line that, like it has throughout the season, struggled to consistently block up front.
Injuries have been a factor. Hamm was out Friday and starting right guard Brandon Council was lost for the season in October. Alec Jackson — who missed time late in the season after undergoing hand surgery — started at left tackle but was eventually replaced by Brenden Coffey.
But that doesn’t change the fact that the group’s performance against Northwestern gave the offense little chance to be successful. The Tigers averaged a paltry 2.3 yards on 26 rushes. The Wildcats racked up five tackles for loss and a sack.
Most damning: Auburn went 0-for-9 on third-down attempts of 5 yards or less and 1-for-3 on fourth down. It had the ball down just one score to start the fourth quarter, but running back Shaun Shivers was stuffed on third-and-2 and Nix on fourth-and-inches.
The lone bright spot for Auburn's offense was freshman wide receiver Elijah Canion, who turned the second catch of his career into a 57-yard touchdown.
Getting the offensive line back up to SEC-caliber — through recruiting and talent development — has to be a top priority for Harsin and the new coaching staff.
3. Auburn has “a lot of work to do”
That was a quote from new head coach Bryan Harsin during his appearance on the ABC broadcast Friday, and he’s right. For more reasons than addressed above.
He’s been the head coach for 10 days, but his tenure didn’t truly begin until after the bowl game was over. He let Malzahn’s staff handle that. Now, it’s time for him to put his stamp on the program.
Asked what he would focus on first, Harsin said connecting with Auburn’s players individually — he’s talked to a few of them, but it’s been mostly group addresses so far — and putting a staff together. Because of the one-time transfer rule expected to pass this month, he may have to recruit some of the former. For the latter, he has to decide whether he wants to keep any of the assistants currently on staff or clean house.
That work begins in earnest now.
“I think the coaching staff here has done a tremendous job of keeping them (players) focused. It’s all about this game and trying to find a way to win,” Harsin said. “When we get on the other side of this, it will be, all right, what are we doing moving forward and being able to start to build.”