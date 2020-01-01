No. 18 Minnesota 31, No. 12 Auburn 24: Instant analysis, grading of the Tigers' Outback Bowl loss

Postgame analysis of Auburn's 31-24 loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Disappearing front
When people talk about Auburn football, they don't get too far into their conversation without mentioning Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and company.
The Tigers' defensive front is the talk of this team. They are Auburn's strength. They are the guys any team would want to get off the bus first. They are Auburn's identity: tough and grisly.
And when Brown announced on Twitter a couple weeks ago that he would play in the Outback Bowl instead of forgoing the game to prepare for the NFL draft, that became an even greater reason to be confident that Auburn would beat Minnesota on New Year's Day.
That confidence materialized into false hope Wednesday afternoon, as the Tigers fell to Minnesota 31-24 in Tampa, Fla., and its front was dominated by Minnesota's offensive line.
Auburn surrendered 141 rushing yards on the ground in the first half and the Gophers racked up 5.9 yards per carry. The Tigers ranked top 20 in the nation in yards allowed per rush at 3.41 entering the game.
Playing keepaway
At the end of the first quarter, Auburn's offense had been on the field for only eight plays.
This was supposed to be a game where Auburn's defense forced the Gophers off the field when needed, giving the Tigers offense an opportunity to bring in the New Year with a trend toward change, toward elite production.
Instead, the Tigers' offense spent most of the game on the sideline, while Minnesota drove up and down the field on an otherwise vaunted Auburn defense. Minnesota kept the ball for 37 minutes, 35 seconds while Auburn had it for 22:25.
Ode to tradition
A handful of hours before the New Year, the Tigers did an official uniform reveal on Twitter. Auburn announced it would wear the traditional white helmet, but the twist would be the No. 7 stamp on one side and the classic "AU" on the other.
Auburn is one of the few programs around the nation that honors the traditional style of its uniforms. Major tweaks to the roots of its uniform have never surfaced, and as new styles and trends dominate the wardrobes of plenty other teams around the country, Auburn remains true.
Nevertheless, the tweak that was made served as a statement and means of reverence to the late Pat Sullivan.
And with the gray face mask added as the proverbial "bow on top" it has to be made known that outside of the reveal, those minor uniform changes sure looked good on the field.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — D: How can a run game get going if it's never on the field? When it did, it never got going. The Tigers amassed 5 yards rushing on nine carries in the first half, alone.
Rushing defense — C-: Minnesota controlled the line of scrimmage much of the game, especially in the first half. This was a surprise. Auburn surrendered 5.9 yards a carry in the first half.
Passing offense — C: Bo Nix excelled at throwing the tough ball, but the easy throws are the issue. Always have been.
Passing defense — C-: Was hit or miss. Plus Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson had over 200 yards reviving.
Special teams — B: Besides a Christian Tutt muffed punt and an interesting fake punt choice, this unit played well. A kick return for a touchdown is always a plus.
Coaching — B: There wasn't necessarily a breakdown or lapse in play-calling here, but more of a failure in execution on both sides of the ball. Malzahn and company also made strong offensive adjustments coming out the half.
Overall — C: A College Football Playoff-caliber team finishes in a disappointing fashion.