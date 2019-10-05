Postgame analysis of Auburn's 24-13 loss at Florida.
TWO THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
One big play
Auburn’s loss at Florida on Saturday could be summarized in just one play.
Bo Nix, the true freshman quarterback who had inspired such warm feelings for the Tigers with his early-season play, faced third-and-eight from the Florida 36-yard line.
Auburn was on the edge of field-goal range and trailed 17-13.
It wasn’t time for a home run, but Nix appeared to try for one.
He scrambled, twisting around twice like he was playing backyard ball, and found himself in a situation that Harry Houdini couldn’t escape. The eventually 22-yard sack nixed not only the drive but led to a game-sealing touchdown.
With a little more experience, Nix will know on such a play when the journey is over and it’s time to cut bait. On Saturday, that play sunk the Tigers to the bottom.
The 46-yard punt that followed left Florida at its own 12-yard line, and Lamical Perine took it from there. His 88-yard run provided the game’s final points.
Embarrassing numbers
Perine’s 88-yard touchdown run was the longest surrendered by Auburn in three years. In 2016, Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams went 89 yards against the Tigers.
Auburn’s offense, late in the game, did cross into double-digit first downs to save the Tigers from more red-faced infamy.
Auburn last failed to record at least 10 first downs in 2016 when the Tigers notched seven against Alabama. Since 2000, Auburn has had nine games with single-digit first downs — five against Alabama.
On Saturday, with three first downs on their final five plays, the Tigers recorded 12 first downs.
MINI GRADES
Some Auburn fans may wish the Tigers faced Florida more often than the current Southeastern Conference scheduling format allows. After Aubun’s 24-13 loss at the Gators on Saturday, those same fans will wish for a few more years before repeating such a humbling show.
Rushing offense — D-: Auburn’s 124 yards was its weakest effort of the season … by a 48-yard margin. JaTarvious Whitlow’s 81 rushing yards included 75 in the second half.
Rushing defense — C: The Tigers surrendered their most rushing yards all season, though 132 doesn’t look that bad. Of course, 88 of it was on one play by Lamical Perine. Derrick Brown deserves accolades for his two fumble recoveries, but there was the tragic ending to one. Brown had green grass and no Gators ahead of him on one return, may have had visions of touchdown glory dancing in his head and fell down.
Passing offense — F: Bo Nix finally looked like a true freshman. He notched his third, fourth and fifth career interceptions. He looked flummoxed, particularly on the fourth-quarter play where he scrambled and scrambled his way into a 22-yard sack.
Passing defense — B: Again, Florida’s 266 yards don’t look that bad. Freddie Swain did roast the Tigers for 146 yards on six catches. He went for a 64-yard touchdown on Florida’s second play.
Special teams — C: Anders Carlson drilled first-quarter field goals of 48 and 39 yards, while Arryn Siposs averaged almost 41 yards per punt. Ah, but punt returner Christian Tutt, while signaling for teammates to get away, has the ball hit him. Florida recovered in the red zone.
Coaching — F: The Tigers leaned too heavily on Nix and the magic he showed at Texas A&M wasn’t present in Gainesville.
Overall — D: Auburn gets a week off before the second leg of its three straight road games. Of course, going to Arkansas should be the easiest of the three.