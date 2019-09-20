Pregame analysis of Auburn's game at Texas A&M:
The game
What: Auburn Tigers (3-0) at Texas A&M Aggies (2-1)
When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Central
Rankings: Auburn is No. 8 in the Associated Press poll and No. 9 in the coaches rankings. AP has Texas A&M at No. 17, while the coaches have the Aggies at No. 15.
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
Line: Texas A&M by 3½
TV/Radio: TV: CBS; Radio: WTDR-FM, 92.7 (Oxford), WMSP-AM 740 (Montgomery), SiriusXM 190 (Streaming 961)
Three things Auburn must do
1. Get healthy.
This is maybe Auburn’s most pressing concern this week. Every team deals with injuries during a football season, but not always to three of their most important players — for the Tigers, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, wide receiver Seth Williams and left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho — and not all at the same time.
“Your impact players, when you play league games, especially on the road, they’re very important,” head coach Gus Malzahn said.
The silver lining is that, barring a setback during practice this past week, all of them should be healthy enough to at least be in uniform on Saturday. Brown left last week’s win over Kent State during the first drive due to what Malzahn described as an “upper body contusion,” but it seemed precautionary. Williams missed that game after suffering a shoulder injury against Tulane, but he returned to practice on Tuesday.
“He’s not 100 percent,” Malzahn said Wednesday. “He’s still kind of day to day at this point. But the encouraging thing for me is that he was out there moving around.”
Wanogho is in the same boat. He dressed for the game at Kent State, but did not play and appeared to be dealing with a right leg injury suffered the week prior against Tulane during pregame warm-ups. Senior Bailey Sharp started in his place and played very well (he was the highest-graded lineman on the team), but he suffered a knee injury in the game that required surgery and will sideline him for the next six weeks.
If Wanogho is unable to go, Malzahn said Auburn would likely move senior right tackle Jack Driscoll to the other side of the line and have sophomore Brodarious Hamm make his first career start on the right side, which would be a tall task at Kyle Field.
2. Repeat last week’s success in the run game.
OK, maybe that’s a lot to ask. Producing three 100-yard rushers and totaling 467 yards on the ground against Kent State is one thing. Doing it on the road against a very good SEC opponent is entirely another.
But it is fair to ask the Tigers to show more of what they did last week (consistent push up front, multiple options out of the backfield and a real threat from quarterback Bo Nix on the read option) than what they did the two weeks prior against Oregon and Tulane (when it took halftime adjustments to revive a ground game that was stymied in the first half), especially when you consider how last year’s game played out.
Auburn won that game 28-24 thanks to a key interception from cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Jarrett Stidham to Williams. Before that, though, the team’s rushing attack was utterly nonexistent. The Tigers finished that game with just 19 yards on 21 carries, which was their lowest single-game total since the 2000 season.
3. Make Texas A&M lean on Kellen Mond.
The thing Auburn should be happiest about Saturday is the fact that it will not see running back Trayveon Williams, who was a Tiger killer for three seasons before moving on to the NFL (he plays for the Cincinnati Bengals).
In the 2016 meeting between the teams, he ran for 127 yards and a touchdown. In 2017, he ran for 103 yards and caught two passes for 41 yards. Last season, he was a one-man wrecking crew, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns and catching five passes for 75 yards and another score.
All told, that’s 483 rushing/receiving yards and four touchdowns over three games.
Mond, the team’s junior quarterback, has not been nearly as successful against Kevin Steele’s Auburn defense. He was benched for backup Nick Starkel after completing just 5 of 11 passes for 16 yards in the 2017 game, and last season he completed only 16 of 32 attempts for 220 yards, one touchdown and the key interception near the end of the game.
Prediction
Before the season, this game looked like one in which Auburn might stumble. SEC opener, first true road game of the season with a true freshman quarterback at one of the tougher venues in the conference, difficult opponent. But, while the Texas A&M defense has looked stout, Jimbo Fisher’s offense has not looked as impressive. Yes, the Aggies hammered Texas State and Lamar, but against Clemson, they totaled just 289 yards and 10 points.
Auburn 19, Texas A&M 13