No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 18 Minnesota: Outback Bowl outlook, where to watch, listen

Pregame analysis of Auburn's Outback Bowl against Minnesota:
The game
What: Auburn Tigers (9-3) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-2)
When: Wednesday, noon Central
Rankings: Auburn is No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 9 in the Associated Press rankings. The coaches have the Tigers at No. 13. Minnesota is No. 18 in the playoff rankings and No. 16 in the AP and coaches polls.
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Line: Auburn by 7
TV/Radio: TV: ESPN; Radio: WTDR-FM, 92.7 (Oxford), WMSP-AM 740 (Montgomery), SiriusXM 190 (Streaming 961)
Three things Auburn must do
1. Limit Minnesota’s big-play ability in the passing game.
Auburn’s base philosophy on defense is to stop the run and make opponents one dimensional on offense. It has been very good at doing that this season, ranking 18th nationally holding teams to just 3.4 yards a carry and tied for seventh having given up only nine touchdowns on the ground.
But the Tigers also recognize that, even though Minnesota has a 1,000-yard running back in senior Rodney Smith, passing the ball is what the Golden Gophers love to do most on offense.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan ranks fourth in the Big Ten completing 66.1 percent of his passes, third with 2,975 passing yards, second with 28 touchdowns (to just six interceptions) and first averaging 10.3 yards an attempt. He has two 1,000-yard receivers to throw to in Rashod Bateman (57 catches, 1,170 yards) and Tyler Johnson (74 catches, 1,114 yards). Together, they’re averaging 17.4 yards a catch and have scored 11 touchdowns each.
Slowing down that trio will be the key to keeping Minnesota’s offense from doing what it wants to do most, which is move the ball downfield with big-play chunks in the passing game. The Gophers rank 33rd nationally with 22 plays of 30 or more yards through the air. Auburn does have some experience with that, though — it ranks fifth nationally holding opponents to 5.9 yards a passing attempt and has given up only 13 passing of 30 or more yards this season.
2. Win the line of scrimmage, especially on defense
The best way to bother a team that likes to take a lot of deep shots down the field is to get into the backfield quickly enough that the quarterback doesn’t have time to let those plays develop. That’s where Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Company come in.
Minnesota’s offensive line is massive, size-wise, with all five starters standing at least 6-foot-4 and three weighing at least 325 pounds. It will be even bigger if 6-foot-9, 400-pound right tackle Daniel Faalele plays — coach P.J. Fleck said he’s a game-time decision with a knee injury suffered in the regular-season finale.
But that group can be beat. Only 26 teams in the country give up more sacks per game than the Golden Gophers, who have surrendered 30 this season. Auburn has 28, led by Davidson’s 7½ and Brown’s four.
On the other side of the ball, Minnesota had a solid rush defense through the first two-thirds of the season, allowing opponents to average just 3.6 yards a carry and score nine touchdowns in eight games. But has been more susceptible on the ground since the calendar flipped to November, allowing 4.1 yards a rush and eight scores in four games.
The Tigers hope it will be more of the latter on Wednesday, as they’re 7-0 when they average at least 4 yards a carry on the ground and 2-3 when they don’t.
3. Build on the offense’s performance in the Iron Bowl.
Head coach Gus Malzahn talks often about the idea of Auburn playing its best game of the season on offense its next time out. Given the magnitude of the game, you have to think that the Tigers are coming off their best game of the season on offense as they go into the Outback Bowl.
They racked up 354 yards and scored 34 points (the other 14 came on pick-sixes) in a 48-45 win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30. They gained more yards and scored more points in other games this season, but not in a game against a ranked opponent, where they had previously struggled.
And while Minnesota is not LSU, Georgia, Oregon, Florida or Alabama, it is still a ranked team. It has a solid defense, too, allowing 312.8 yards (14th) and 22.4 points per game (34th).
Prediction
Auburn also entered last year’s Music City Bowl looking to play its best game of the season on offense. The result was a 63-14 rout of Purdue in Nashville, Tenn. Minnesota will be a tougher opponent (it beat Purdue 38-31 earlier this season) but these Tigers are also better than last year’s.
If they’re motivated — and it appears Malzahn has them very motivated to reach a 10-win mark that is a significant accomplishment on the Plains — there seems a chance they could put together a similar-type performance in the Outback Bowl. Fleck will certainly have the Golden Gophers ready to play and play hard, but SEC talent and speed will win out, and those seniors will finish their careers on a high note.
Auburn 38, Minnesota 23