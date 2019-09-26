Pregame analysis of Auburn's home game against Mississippi State:
The game
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1) at Auburn Tigers (4-0)
When: Saturday, 6 p.m. Central
Rankings: Auburn is No. 7 in both the Associated Press and coaches polls. The Bulldogs are not ranked but are receiving votes in both polls.
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn
Line: Auburn by 10½
TV/Radio: TV: ESPN; Radio: WTDR-FM, 92.7 (Oxford), WMSP-AM 740 (Montgomery), SiriusXM 190 (Streaming 961)
Three things Auburn must do
1. Stop the run.
This is the thing that Auburn failed to do last season. Miserably, at that. Mississippi State bulled its way to 349 rushing yards on 57 carries. That’s the most damage any opponent has done on the ground since a Sept. 19, 2015, loss to LSU (411 yards on 48 carries). Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald accounted for 195 yards on his own and scored both the Bulldogs’ touchdowns.
The Tigers won’t have to worry about Fitzgerald this time around, though — he was a senior last season. In his place, Mississippi State will start either Tommy Stevens or Garrett Shrader at quarterback. The former opened the season as the starter but missed last week’s win over Kentucky with a shoulder injury. The latter, a freshman just like Nix, started in his place.
Auburn is preparing to see both quarterbacks on Saturday, and no matter which one of them starts, Malzahn said, “They’re going to run their quarterback.” Shrader has been the more productive rusher of the two (30 carries, 223 yards and a touchdown), but Stevens rushed for two touchdowns through the first three games this season.
And they’re both second fiddle in the run game to junior running back Kylin Hill, who leads the SEC and ranks third nationally with 91 carries for 551 yards (6.1 average) and five touchdowns. He has rushed for at least 111 yards in every game this season, and Mississippi State has topped 200 yards on the ground as a team all four times out.
The good news for Auburn is that its defense has been one of the best in the country at defending the run this season. It ranks 20th nationally holding opponents to 89.5 yards a game and 31st holding them to 3.1 yards a carry.
2. Don’t get stopped trying to run.
Mississippi State shredding Auburn’s rush defense was the biggest story from last year’s game, but the Tigers’ inability to run the ball against the Bulldogs’ defense played a big role, too.
Auburn finished that game with 304 yards of offense (which is less than Mississippi State totaled just on the ground), and 225 of those came after halftime when the team all but abandoned the run — it carried the ball just eight times, and three of those were sacks. The team’s 21 carries in that game, at the time, marked the lowest total of Malzahn’s college career.
Of course, you can’t give 100 percent of the credit to the Bulldogs’ defense (though it was a very stout unit last season). The Tigers struggled to run the football effectively no matter who they played last year — their 90-yard day at Mississippi State marked the third straight game they failed to reach 100 yards mark on the ground, which marked the first time that had happened since 1999.
The rushing attack has been much improved throughout the early part of this season. Auburn has suffered through some slow starts on the ground, specifically in the first halves of games against Oregon and Tulane, but no team in the country has rushed for more yards after halftime (638 on 117 carries, an average of 5.5). For the season, the Tigers rank 16th nationally averaging 259.5 rushing yards a game and 32nd averaging 5.4 yards a carry — last year, those numbers were 167.5 (68th) and 4.3 (74th), respectively.
3. Keep the turnover-free streak alive.
Despite all those struggles against Mississippi State last season, Auburn could have very realistically made that game close near the end and maybe even won. The visitors had the ball down 10 points late in the third quarter after Anders Carlson made a field goal and the defense forced a three-and-out, and Whitlow was breaking toward the end zone.
Score on that play, and the Tigers are down only a field goal with more than a quarter left to play. Instead, Whitlow had the ball stripped as he was diving across the goal line. Mississippi State recovered, and while the home team didn’t score on either of its next two drives, Auburn didn’t, either.
That was an issue for Auburn throughout that game; Ryan Davis also muffed a punt return that led to Mississippi State possessing the ball for a span of nearly 16 minutes between the second and third quarters. It has been an issue for at Whitlow at times throughout his career, too. He fumbled three times against Tulane in Week 2 and lost two of them.
But the Tigers enter Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs on a bit of a hot streak — they haven’t turned the ball over on offense since the fourth quarter of that game against Tulane, a span of eight quarters.
Prediction
Many wondered if Auburn might overlook Saturday’s game, given that it sits sandwiched between a road win at a ranked Texas A&M team last weekend and what could be a top-10 matchup with Florida next weekend. Malzahn was having none of that during his news conference Tuesday. “We don’t care who we’re playing next week,” he said. “We’ve got our hands full. Our guys understand that. You can’t even think about that. And I really don’t think anybody has. Matter of fact, this is the first time I’ve thought about it. We’re playing a really good team.”
It’s also a team that, as Malzahn and Brown said, “embarrassed” Auburn the last time they played each other. There’s a reason the Tigers are a double-digit favorite.
Auburn 30, Mississippi State 20