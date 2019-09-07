Grading Auburn's 24-6 win over Tulane:
Rushing offense — C: After sputtering and coughing early, Auburn found its footing on the ground. JaTarvious Whitlow picked up 96 yards on 23 carries, and that came after getting only 8 yards on his first eight rushes. He did lose a pair of fumbles, and while neither hurt, it's still troubling.
Rushing defense — A: Tulane pulled off rushes of 24, 18 and 12 yards, but the Green Wave rarely gashed the Tigers. They never could find consistent footing on the ground.
Passing offense — B-: In Bo Nix's second start, he looked like the young quarterback that he is. He made some good plays and bad. He finished with 19 completions out of 37 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. Will Hastings (five catches, 75 yards) gave him a dependable target, and Seth Williams bailed out Nix on one 40-yard reception.
Passing defense — A: Auburn never allowed Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan find a rhythm. He compeleted 10 of 33 passes for only 103 passes. Jeremiah Dinson picked off one of his throws.
Special teams — B: Anders Carlson kicked a 22-yard field goal, and Christian Tutt shined again as a punt returner. Arryn Siposs was solid punting, but the coverage team allowed Tulane to gather returns of 12 and 39 yards.
Coaching — B: Sure, Auburn could've looked better, but the Tigers grinded down Tulane exactly as they should have. Gus Malzahn and his staff had their team ready, especially defensively, where they didn't allow a second half point.
Overall — B: It's an ordinary win, certainly, but by the end of the year, who cares if this one was by 18 or 118? At this point of the year, just win and move on. That's what Auburn will do.