Postgame analysis of Auburn's home win over Mississippi State:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
The deep ball
Bo Nix, who hasn’t connected on a long TD pass since he hit Seth Williams in the Oregon game, finally nailed a target downfield for a score when he found Williams for a 39-yarder to make the score 35-9 in the second quarter. Two drives later, he took to the air again for 48 yards just before the end of the second quarter.
On first-and-10 from the Auburn 49, Nix threw the deep ball to Anthony Schwartz for 48 yards to the MSU 3-yard line. Whitlow ran it in for a TD on the ensuing play. It might be too soon to say Nix is done with overthrowing his receivers, but he’s well on his way. Consider: Last week, against Texas A&M he had three notable overthrows, one to Schwartz in the end zone; then twice in the third quarter, to Will Hastings and Eli Stove, respectively.
Boobee and the Bulldog
The Mississippi State football team’s mascot, an AKC-registered bulldog, was toppled by a 6-foot-0, 210-pound running back and had to leave the game.
On the first score of the game, JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow caught a pass and collided with the dog, Jak, when he hit the ground and rolled into the animal.
After the bulldog was checked out, he later returned to the game and took his normal spot in the end zone. According to the MSU web site, Jak, an English Bulldog, was sired by "Champ" (the 20th bulldog) in October 2014.
Riddle me this, Batman
With its much-talked about quarterback, will Auburn’s identity be a throwing team or rushing team?
If someone told you that Auburn had a great up-and-coming quarterback, and you tuned in to watch Bo Nix during the Tigers’ first three touchdowns, you would have thought you were watching the wrong game. Auburn’s first three TDs on Saturday against Mississippi State were rushing scores. They were quick, too, and decisive — Whitlow’s 30-yard run; Nix’s 9-yard run; and Anthony Schwartz’s 13-yard run — all done before the 8:59 mark in the first quarter.
To boot, coming into the game, the true freshman had a paltry 53.8 completion percentage, which ranked among the cellar-dwellers in the SEC. However, Nix used Saturday’s game to prove that he’s worth all the hype that’s been circulating during the past four games. Auburn saved its air attack for the second half with eight passing plays compared to 15 rushing. It seems the team’s identity is coming into focus.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — B+: In their 2018 matchup with Mississippi State, Auburn only had 57 yards rushing. The Tigers eclipsed that total in the first quarter and made up more than half of that number on their first play from scrimmage (a “BooBee” Whitlow 30-yard touchdown run). They finished the night with 217 yards on the ground, which pales in comparison to the SEC leading season average of 259.5 yards per game. Still a solid night though, considering their early lead allowed them to give Bo Nix a shot at airing out without the risk of turning it over in a tight game.
Rushing defense — A-: Held the SEC’s leading rusher Kylin Hill to 45 yards on the night. Coming into the night the Bulldogs ranked third in the SEC in rushing at 228.3 per game. The Auburn front wasn’t having it, limiting MSU to 118 yards rushing. Auburn didn’t give up a plus-run from scrimmage until there was 8:11 to go in the first. This was a product of physical attacking play from start to finish. Need an example? Look at their goal-line stand with a little under three minutes to play in the first half that resulted in a forced fumble.
Passing offense — A: Still very RPO heavy and built off the success of the running game. But when was that ever a terrible thing? Nix did play well, completing 16 of 21 for 335 yards and two touchdowns. And guess what? Nix is finally taking shots down field and hitting them. Nix completed longs of 39 (for a TD to Seth Williams) and 48 (to Anthony Schwartz, setting them up on the one). Maybe, he isn’t just a game manager with a strong running game.
Passing defense — B-: Mississippi State recorded 216 yards passing on Auburn’s defense but it could have been more. MSU often had big plays open downfield that were either spoiled by overthrown or dropped balls. The numbers suggest one thing, but Auburn’s coverage down field just wasn’t great. It was decent.
Special teams — A: This team is what set the tone for Auburn. They were physical, fast, and unforgiving. MSU’s average starting field position in the first quarter following four Auburn scores was on their own 21. A forced fumble and recovery on one of these first quarter kickoffs just sweetened the efforts.
Coaching — A: Gus Malzahn had the Tigers ready for revenge. They came out aggressive and focused -- and their physicality was clear and intentional. More impressive, Malzahn and staff challenged Nix to be a playmaker and take shots vertically. Without risk how can you grow? This is ground being laid for Nix’s development.
Overall — A: An Auburn win that keeps them blemish-less means we are one step closer to an Iron Bowl of the ages. Both teams undefeated. A contrast in styles. What more could you ask for? As long as Auburn is playing at a high level and Alabama is too, then week in and week out we have something to look forward to.