Pregame analysis of Auburn vs. LSU on Saturday:
The game
What: Auburn Tigers (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (7-0, 3-0)
When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Central
Rankings: Auburn is No. 9 in the Associated Press poll and No. 10 in the coaches rankings. AP has LSU second, while the coaches have Ed Orgeron's team at No. 3.
Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.
Line: LSU by 10½
TV/Radio: TV: CBS; Radio: WTDR-FM, 92.7 (Oxford), WMSP-AM 740 (Montgomery), SiriusXM 190 (Streaming 961)
Three things Auburn must do
1. Get Bo Nix into a rhythm.
Auburn’s true freshman quarterback has shown how effective he can be when he is. Last week at Arkansas, after throwing four straight incompletions to end the first half, he came out and completed a pair of short passes to Anthony Schwartz and Shedrick Jackson early in the second. That got him going.
Nix’s third pass of the half was a 48-yard touchdown to Seth Williams, and his fourth a 28-yard touchdown to Schwartz. He completed 8 of 8 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns in the second half alone. It was the closest he has looked to the player that lit up Mississippi State for 335 yards on 16-for-21 passing three weeks earlier.
That’s the Nix that Auburn needs Saturday if it is going to keep pace with an LSU offense quarterbacked by Heisman frontrunner Joe Burrow, who is completing 79.4 percent of his passes for 354.9 yards and slightly more than four touchdowns per game. It’s the Nix the blue-and-orange Tigers did not have the last time they faced as loud and as raucous an environment as they’ll face Saturday in Death Valley, a 24-13 loss to Florida at The Swamp earlier this month.
Head coach Gus Malzahn dialed up a running back screen on the first play of that game, but it took a long time to develop, and Nix was forced to throw the ball into the turf before taking a hit from Gators defensive end Jonathan Greenard. He never looked comfortable after that, finishing the day 11 of 27 passing for 145 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions
This past week at Arkansas, Nix threw a quick wide receiver screen to Schwartz on the offense’s first play of the game and hit him on a slant over the middle on the second. And after a cold end to the first half, quick passes got the quarterback going again in the second.
That’s what Auburn needs to do Saturday in Baton Rouge. Its defense might be good enough to slow down Burrow’s torrid pace this season, but it likely won’t be able to completely stop him. Nix will need to get the offense on the scoreboard early and probably often.
2. Avoid the second-quarter lull.
Auburn dominated that game at Arkansas, winning 51-10. But it didn’t dominate the whole game.
The visitors scored two touchdowns and a field goal in the first quarter and five touchdowns over a span of six drives in the second half. But in the second quarter, the offense did a whole lot of nothing — two drives, 10 plays, 13 yards (all on the ground) and zero points.
“I think the big thing for me offensively is that we've got to execute. It's really about executing what we do at a high level,” Malzahn said. “Give them credit — they've got an outstanding defensive coordinator, and they did a good job. But we went in a lull in that second quarter.”
It’s not a new problem this season. Auburn ranks seventh nationally averaging 6.9 yards per rush attempt and eighth scoring 10.7 points in the first quarter of games. Those totals drop significantly in the second quarter, though, to 3.1 yards per rush attempt (111th) and 7.9 points (70th).
3. Run the ball effectively, especially on third-and-short.
Auburn, believe it or not, has been one of the better third-down teams in the country. It is converting at a 44.9-percent clip, which ranks third in the SEC and 27th nationally.
It has been good in short-yardage situations, too, converting third down and 1-3 yards 22 out of 37 times, or 59.5 percent of the time.
That number was a lot higher a few weeks ago, though. Through the first five games of the season, Auburn converted 70.4 percent of third-and-shorts. Against Florida and Arkansas, though, it went just 3 of 10. The offensive line was pushed backwards on a lot of those plays.
Running back JaTarvious Whitlow converted one with a 4-yard run late against the Gators, and Nix converted the other two on carries of 1 and 3 yards against the Razorbacks. Six of the seven that have come up short have been runs — four by Whitlow and one each by running back Kam Martin and backup quarterback Joey Gatewood. The other was an incomplete pass in the direction of Williams.
Prediction
It feels like Auburn is going to have to play a perfect game to win at LSU. There’s a reason the home team is a double-digit favorite despite the fact that both teams are ranked in the top 10 — the Burrow-led offense has scored more than 40 points in six of seven games, while the Nix-led offense has reached 30 in just three (Kent State, Mississippi State and Arkansas). Auburn's defense might be the best Burrow has faced this season, but Burrow is also the most productive quarterback Auburn's defense has seen so far.
Malzahn’s offense will probably still need to score at least 30 points just to keep pace. With a true freshman quarterback in Death Valley (a place Auburn hasn’t won in 20 years), that’s asking a lot. Stranger things have happened, though.
LSU 42, Auburn 27