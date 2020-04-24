NFL draft: Auburn's Brown goes to Panthers at No. 7 overall; Dolphins pick Igbinoghene at No. 30

AUBURN — Derrick Brown has had a lot of “first since” moments over the past few months.
The standout defensive tackle became the first Auburn player to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year since Nick Fairley in 2010. He became the first Tiger to be named a unanimous All-American since Ed King in 1990. He became the first to win the Lott IMPACT Trophy since it came into existence in 2004.
And on Thursday, Brown became the first Auburn player to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft since Greg Robinson (No. 2 overall) and Dee Ford (No. 23) in 2014 and 30th in program history — the Carolina Panthers selected the Sugar Hill, Ga., native with the No. 7 overall pick.
The estimated value of that pick is $24.2 million over four years, per Spotrac.
“To finally be able to see my dreams come true — I waited a long time time to have this special moment,” Brown said in a video posted to Auburn’s Twitter account. “Being able to spend it with my family, it meant the world to me.”
Tigers fans again have a reason to root for the Panthers, even after they released former Heisman- and MVP-winning quarterback Cam Newton last month.
In Brown, Carolina is getting a former five-star recruit ranked No. 9 nationally who has more than lived up to his billing over four seasons at Auburn, including the last three as a starter. He appeared in all 53 games and totaled 170 tackles, 33 1/2 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, eight pass breakups and five forced fumbles.
Those raw numbers might not necessarily jump off the page, but his consistency as a disruptive force in the middle of the defensive line does — according to Pro Football Focus, Brown made 35 tackles for loss or no gain against the run since 2017 (no other defensive tackle totaled more than 30 during that span) and didn’t miss a single tackle in 2019.
“I thought he played with tremendous effort in every game that I watched,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the broadcast. “I saw him pursuing plays all the way across the field. He can really reset a line of scrimmage with his power.”
He ran a time of 5.16 in the 40-yard dash and 8.22 in the three-cone drill (dead last) at the NFL Combine, but that “tells you nothing about how you play football,” Brown said. “Tape does all the talking for me that anybody needs” — in just this past season alone, the defensive tackle nearly returned a fumble for a touchdown against Florida; sacked LSU quarterback Joe Burrow by throwing an offensive lineman into him; and appeared seemingly out of nowhere to stuff Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy on third down.
Brown probably could have been a first-round pick even without his All-SEC senior campaign, but he decided to return in part to complete his degree, which he earned in December. Off the field, he was an SEC Community Service Team selection for his mission work in the Dominican Republic and charity work around Auburn. He was a member of the SEC Leadership Council and the president of Auburn’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council.
In December 2018, Brown became a father to son Kai Asher Brown. He and his girlfriend, Tayla Main, are expecting their second child, a daughter, in October.
“We’re very excited for Derrick. We’re very excited for Derrick’s family,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said in a statement. “He had a chance last year to probably be a first-rounder. He chose to come back, now he’s the No. 7 overall player. We’re very excited for Derrick right now.
“Derrick’s a dominant player. He’s dominant against the run, dominant against the pass. He’s like a coach on the field. He’s smart, he’s durable. They’re getting the complete package with Derrick Brown.”
Brown fills a significant need for the Panthers, who lost starting defensive tackle Gerald McCoy as well as rotational player Vernon Butler from last year’s team.
“I’m excited to be a Panther,” Brown said. “It was talked about. It’s a dream come true. I’m excited to be able to call Carolina my new home. They’re getting a true dog on the field, and somebody they can trust off the field.”
Dolphins take Igbinoghene
Noah Igbinoghene was a wide receiver in February 2018. A talented one (he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2017), but also a little-used one — he caught just six passes for 24 yards, all in September of his freshman season.
So, during spring practice before the start of his sophomore season, Auburn decided to try him at cornerback, which is a position he hadn’t played since middle school. He earned a starting role after just six practices. He rose to No. 1 on the depth chart in just his second season playing the position.
And on Thursday, just a little more than two years after making that switch, Igbinoghene heard his name called in the first round of the NFL draft — the Miami Dolphins selected the cornerback with the 30th overall pick.