INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Palmer decided to give his guys a break from football.
They were hitting the water as part of a team-building exercise.
Palmer, a former journeyman NFL quarterback, now trains quarterbacks in Southern California to prepare them for the NFL combine. Three of his clients are Missouri’s Drew Lock, Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson and Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham.
Palmer took his group to the Dana Point harbor and placed them in a 12-man outrigger, which Stidham described as two six-person canoes linked together.
“We all had to be timed up at the same time,” Lock explained Friday at the Indiana Convention Center. “We had to do ten strokes and then we’d flip on a call from the guy in the front of the boat. It was definitely a unique experience. It was rocky at first — the boat wasn’t moving very well.”
Stidham joked that Jackson was the “only one who wasn’t rowing as hard as we were, but it was a good time.”
“It was cool to just get out in the ocean and have something different,” added Stidham, whose bond with Jackson and Lock began in January when all three participated in the Senior Bowl. All three are now at the NFL combine and have bonded since their time in Mobile.
“We’re extremely close, like best friends now,” Stidham said. “I’m rooting for them big-time and I know they’re doing the same.”
Lock called Jackson and Stidham “some of my best friends throughout this whole process.”
“We’re all trying to be the first quarterback picked, but when we’re with each other, that’s the last thing we think about,” Lock said. “We’re sharing knowledge about football, drawing things up together and just having fun.”
Of the three, only Lock is considered a first-round prospect. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Stidham, who threw for threw for 5,592 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over the last two seasons, will need some time to develop.
“Just in terms of a skill set, just got a big arm. He’s a great athlete,” Jeremiah said on a conference call. “Be able to move around a little bit. He just needs to be a little more consistent. He missed too many lay-ups when you watch him on tape. But arm strength, athleticism, by all accounts he’s a great kid.
“With Stidham, to me, just being more consistent. He can make some special throws, on the move and drive the ball. It’s just making the lay-ups, being more consistent with the simple things, which to me at the combine, it’s not the greatest place to display that. You’re throwing to a bunch of guys you don’t know. That’s something he’ll have a chance at his pro day throwing with his guys. He needs to have one of those workouts where everything is just smooth and easy and don’t make the easy things hard because he can flash the ability to make the hard things easy.”
Stidham will throw today at Lucas Oil Stadium with the rest of the quarterbacks at the combine. One of the receivers he’ll be throwing to is former Auburn wideout Darius Slayton. Ryan Davis is another Tigers receiver at the combine, but will be in a different workout group.
“He’s a very smart guy who understands where to go with the ball,” Davis said of Stidham. “He throws nice, pretty deep balls and I feel like the game comes easy to him.”
Stidham was named one of the practice players of the week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile and hopes to again impress NFL scouts and coaches in Indianapolis.
“I think there’s a lot of differences between college and pro. That’s for anybody,” he said of adjusting to an NFL offense. “But at the same time, there are a lot of things at Auburn that we did that translate to the NFL too. I think it goes hand in hand.
“There’s definitely professional passing concepts that you see in the NFL. We ran them at Auburn. There will obviously be some new stuff but there will definitely be some familiar stuff.”
Stidham left Auburn with a year of eligibility remaining, but believes he accomplished at Auburn what he wanted to accomplish.
“I wanted to do a little bit more with winning the national championship and winning the SEC championship, but this was my childhood dream,” he said. “I figured, you should go chase that dream.”