Auburn v Oregon

Zakoby McClain and KJ Britt with a sack in the second half. Auburn vs Oregon on Saturday Aug. 31 2019 in Dallas, TX Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

A day after former Oxford linebacker K.J. Britt was named All-SEC first team by The Associated Press, the Auburn standout landed on the coaches' all-league team.

The coaches named Britt All-SEC second team. Britt, a junior who plays linebacker, ranked second on the team with 61 tackles, including nine behind the line of scrimmage. He had 2.5 sacks, broke up a pass and forced a fumble.

On the coaches' squad, Britt was one of four Auburn players honored. Defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson made first team, while Britt and return specialist made second team.

Alabama had 13 players take up 14 spots on the team. First-team selections included offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. and Alex Leatherwood, receiver Jerry Jeudy, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, defensive back Xavier McKinney, and return specialist Jaylen Waddle.

Second-team selections included center Landon Dickerson, receiver Devonta Smith, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, and Waddle at All-Purpose.

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, linebacker Terrell Lewis, and defensive back Trevon Diggs made second team as well.

The coaches' individual award winners and all-freshman team will be released Wednesday.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the AP's SEC Player of the Year, while Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

LSU's Ed Orgeron was named the league's coach of the year, and LSU defensive back Derek Stingley was named newcomer of the year.

On the AP team, Alabama led the league with 11 All-SEC selections, including five on the first team, while LSU had 10, including four on the first team.

Britt was one of three Auburn players to make first team, while one teammate made second team.

COACHES' ALL-SEC

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL: Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee

C: Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

QB: Joe Burrow, LSU

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

RB: D'Andre Swift, Georgia

All-Purpose: Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

DEFENSE

DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL: Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL: Jonathan Greenard, Florida

DL: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB: Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB: K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

LB: Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB: J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB: Grant Delpit, LSU

DB: Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB: C.J. Henderson, Florida

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Return Specialist: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL: Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL: Adrian Magee, LSU

OL: Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL: Damien Lewis, LSU

C: Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR: Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

RB: Najee Harris, Alabama

All-Purpose: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL: Benito Jones, Ole Miss

DL: Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL: Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB: Daniel Bituli, Tennessee

LB: K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB: Terrell Lewis, Alabama

DB: Derek Stingley, LSU

DB: Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB: Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

DB: Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P: Max Duffy, Kentucky

Return Specialist: *Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Return Specialist: *Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Return Specialist: *Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Return Specialist: *Christian Tutt, Auburn

Return Specialist: *Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

*-ties

ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-SEC

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Joe Burrow*, LSU

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire*, LSU

RB: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

OT: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OT: Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

OG: Trey Smith, Tennessee

OG: Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

C: Drake Jackson, Kentucky

TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida

WR: Ja'Marr Chase*, LSU

WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama

All-Purpose: Lynn Bowden Jr. , Kentucky

K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

DEFENSE

DE: Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DE: Jonathan Greenard, Florida

DT: Derrick Brown, Auburn

DT: Jordan Elliott, Missouri

LB: Nick Bolton, Missouri

LB: K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB: Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

CB: Trevon Diggs, Alabama

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

S: Xavier McKinney, Alabama

S: Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

P: Max Duffy, Kentucky

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB: Najee Harris, Alabama

RB: D'Andre Swift, Georgia

OT: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OT: Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

OG: Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OG: Damien Lewis, LSU

C: Trey Hill, Georgia

TE: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

WR: Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

All-Purpose: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

K: Cade York, LSU

DEFENSE

DE: Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DE: D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

DT: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

DT: Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

LB: K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

LB: De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB: David Reese, Florida

LB: Monty Rice, Georgia

CB: Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

CB: Kristian Fulton, LSU

CB: Eric Stokes, Georgia

S: Grant Delpit, LSU

S: Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn

P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M

*-unanimous selection

Tags

Loading...
Loading...