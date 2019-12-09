A day after former Oxford linebacker K.J. Britt was named All-SEC first team by The Associated Press, the Auburn standout landed on the coaches' all-league team.
The coaches named Britt All-SEC second team. Britt, a junior who plays linebacker, ranked second on the team with 61 tackles, including nine behind the line of scrimmage. He had 2.5 sacks, broke up a pass and forced a fumble.
On the coaches' squad, Britt was one of four Auburn players honored. Defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson made first team, while Britt and return specialist made second team.
Alabama had 13 players take up 14 spots on the team. First-team selections included offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. and Alex Leatherwood, receiver Jerry Jeudy, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, defensive back Xavier McKinney, and return specialist Jaylen Waddle.
Second-team selections included center Landon Dickerson, receiver Devonta Smith, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, and Waddle at All-Purpose.
Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, linebacker Terrell Lewis, and defensive back Trevon Diggs made second team as well.
The coaches' individual award winners and all-freshman team will be released Wednesday.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the AP's SEC Player of the Year, while Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
LSU's Ed Orgeron was named the league's coach of the year, and LSU defensive back Derek Stingley was named newcomer of the year.
On the AP team, Alabama led the league with 11 All-SEC selections, including five on the first team, while LSU had 10, including four on the first team.
Britt was one of three Auburn players to make first team, while one teammate made second team.
COACHES' ALL-SEC
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL: Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL: Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee
C: Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
QB: Joe Burrow, LSU
RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
RB: D'Andre Swift, Georgia
All-Purpose: Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
DEFENSE
DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL: Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL: Jonathan Greenard, Florida
DL: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB: Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB: K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
LB: Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB: J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB: Grant Delpit, LSU
DB: Xavier McKinney, Alabama
DB: C.J. Henderson, Florida
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Return Specialist: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL: Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
OL: Adrian Magee, LSU
OL: Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
OL: Damien Lewis, LSU
C: Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR: Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
RB: Najee Harris, Alabama
All-Purpose: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL: Benito Jones, Ole Miss
DL: Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL: Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB: Daniel Bituli, Tennessee
LB: K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB: Terrell Lewis, Alabama
DB: Derek Stingley, LSU
DB: Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DB: Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
DB: Jacoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK: Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P: Max Duffy, Kentucky
Return Specialist: *Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Return Specialist: *Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Return Specialist: *Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
Return Specialist: *Christian Tutt, Auburn
Return Specialist: *Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
*-ties
ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-SEC
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Joe Burrow*, LSU
RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire*, LSU
RB: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
OT: Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OT: Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
OG: Trey Smith, Tennessee
OG: Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
C: Drake Jackson, Kentucky
TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida
WR: Ja'Marr Chase*, LSU
WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama
All-Purpose: Lynn Bowden Jr. , Kentucky
K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
DEFENSE
DE: Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DE: Jonathan Greenard, Florida
DT: Derrick Brown, Auburn
DT: Jordan Elliott, Missouri
LB: Nick Bolton, Missouri
LB: K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB: Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
CB: Trevon Diggs, Alabama
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
S: Xavier McKinney, Alabama
S: Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
P: Max Duffy, Kentucky
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB: Najee Harris, Alabama
RB: D'Andre Swift, Georgia
OT: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OT: Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
OG: Landon Dickerson, Alabama
OG: Damien Lewis, LSU
C: Trey Hill, Georgia
TE: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
WR: Justin Jefferson, LSU
WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
All-Purpose: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
K: Cade York, LSU
DEFENSE
DE: Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DE: D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina
DT: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
DT: Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
LB: K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
LB: De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB: David Reese, Florida
LB: Monty Rice, Georgia
CB: Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
CB: Kristian Fulton, LSU
CB: Eric Stokes, Georgia
S: Grant Delpit, LSU
S: Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn
P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M
*-unanimous selection