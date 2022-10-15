Mark Edwards' picks: Taking Alabama, Ole Miss and Jax State

It's been a while since so much anticipation surrounded an Alabama-Tennessee football game. It happened regularly in the 1990s, but since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, the series has turned into a lopsided butt-kicking.
Speaking of getting kicked in the rear, Auburn has to travel to Ole Miss, and Jacksonville State will get the joy of playing North Alabama.
Let's get to the picks:
No. 3 Alabama (6-0) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0): We don't know for certain if Bryce Young will return for Alabama, but if Jalen Milroe can hold onto the ball, the Crimson Tide should move the ball just fine. The issue might come if Tennessee takes a late lead. Milroe doesn't appear to have the arm to carry a team on a late drive.
Then again, we haven't seen much of him, and it's easy to forget that not every quarterback comes gunning right out of the shute.
This marks the 11th time when Alabama and Tennessee have met and both are in the top 10. UT holds a 5-4-1 advantage with wins in 1939, 1946, 1967, 1996 and 1999. Alabama won in 1972, 1973, 1989 and 2016, and the two teams tied in 1993.
For the Vols, quarterback Hendon Hooker is for real. He was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech before transferring to Tennessee. In two seasons with the Vols, he has 41 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. … Alabama 31, Tennessee 24.
Auburn (3-3) at No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0): It's semi-amazing that Auburn has managed to win three games this year. Discounting some monumental upset down the road, it's unlikely the Tigers will win again.
Their quarterback, Robby Ashford, is below average. They don't have any playmakers at receiver, and the offensive line is just bad. The only two playmakers are running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, but how much can they do under these circumstances? The defense has played well, but without an offense that can produce, it's too much to overcome.
Ole Miss, on the other hand, is pretty good. … Ole Miss 28, Auburn 13.
Jacksonville State (5-1) vs. North Alabama (1-4) at Madison: This is UNA's home game, and the school has agreed to play it at Toyota Field, which is a baseball stadium that the minor league Trash Pandas call home. Because of the dimensions of the field, both offenses will drive the same way — toward the first-base side of the stands.
Parking opens at 11 a.m., so folks can tailgate. The stadium gates open at 3 p.m., and a capacity crowd of about 10,000 is expected.
They likely will see JSU win in a rout. The Lions were picked last in the ASUN coaches preseason poll, and they've certainly lived up to that billing. They're 1-4 so far with the one win coming over Virginia-Wise 49-17. Virginia-Wise is a former NAIA school that's now NCAA Division II. ... Jacksonville State 38, North Alabama 12.
No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at No. 5 Michigan (6-0): The last three games in this series have been decided by a combined 21 points. … Michigan 24, Penn State 21.
Vanderbilt (3-3) at No. 1 Georgia (6-0): The Bulldogs have had some close calls lately, but they're still a monster team. … Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 7.
No. 8 Oklahoma State (5-0) at No. 13 Texas Christian (5-0): Pretty even matchup, so pick TCU because the Frogs are at home. … Texas Christian 31, Oklahoma State 28.
No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1) at No. 22 Kentucky (4-2): Mississippi State’s Will Rogers might be the SEC's best quarterback who isn't playing in Knoxville on Saturday. ... Mississippi State 28, Kentucky 20.
No. 7 Southern California (6-0) at No. 20 Utah (4-2): Utah is USC's best opponent so far this season. The Trojans won't face another ranked team until UCLA in November. … Utah 26, Southern California 20.
Arkansas (3-3) at Brigham Young (4-2): The Razorbacks haven't played a lot of Western teams in regular-season matchups, which makes this one a bit different. Arkansas has faced Southern California, Stanford, Cal, Hawaii, Boise State and Arizona State, but never BYU. The betting line is even, and it might be one of the best games of the day Saturday. ... Arkansas 28, Brigham Young 27.
LSU (4-2) at Florida (4-2): The last time these two teams played and neither was ranked was 2014, and it actually was a great game. LSU won 30-27 as the two teams combined to score four times in the final 6:10.
First, a Florida touchdown to go up 24-20, followed by an LSU touchdown with 2:40 to play and a 27-24 lead. Florida kicked a field goal with 1:49 left to tie it 27-27, and LSU's Colby Delahoussaye made a 50-yarder with three seconds left to win it. ... Florida 30, LSU 27
Last week: 8-2. Got it wrong with South Carolina's win over Kentucky and UCLA's victory against Utah.