Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will call the Tigers' offensive plays during the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against Minnesota, as he has all season, but there's a possibility of some change next season.
Malzahn said he and just-hired offensive coordinator Chad Morris haven't discussed what will happen in 2020.
"We’re still working through some things about how it’s going to go down," Malzahn told reporters Thursday at the Outback Bowl contract signing ceremony in Tampa, according to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times. "But, he’ll have a lot of influence.”
Auburn's offense saw noticeable improvements from 2018 to 2019 with Malzahn calling the plays, jumping from 389.9 yards a game (79th) to 421.1 (53rd) and 30.9 points a game (43rd) to 34 (27th). True freshman quarterback Bo Nix showed great promise for the future, being named the SEC Freshman of the Year after completing 57 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushing 91 times for 301 yards and seven more scores.
But lackluster efforts in losses to Florida, LSU and Georgia, as well as a too-close-for-comfort victory over Ole Miss, left something to be desired. The Tigers scored only 13, 20, 14 and 20 points in those four games, respectively. Those three losses came by just 11, three and seven points.
Of course, Morris' Arkansas offenses ranked in the bottom 25 nationally both seasons he was the Razorbacks' head coach, averaging fewer than 341 yards and 22 points a game. But, like Malzahn, he was an incredibly successful high school coach before joining the college ranks, and his offenses at Tulsa (2010), Clemson (2011-14) and SMU (2015-17) put up impressive numbers. He has been a play-caller throughout his career.
No matter which coach ends up calling the plays next season, it seems like this could be the most collaborative process Auburn has had on offense during Malzahn's tenure.
“First of all, I’m blessed to have a chance to hire Chad Morris," Malzahn said. "We go way back. He’s one of the best offensive minds I’ve been around. His track record is proven. He’s the one that really got the thing going at Clemson. He beat me on Deshaun Watson. We came in second. I was disappointed. But I’m glad he’s on our team. He’s going to do a super job. He’s a great person. He’s a great recruiter and really develops great relationships with his players.”