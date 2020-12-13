Malzahn is out, and former Oxford star K.J. Britt isn't happy about it

Count K.J. Britt as a big fan of Gus Malzahn, his former football coach at Auburn.
Auburn University announced today that Malzahn is out as the Tigers' coach after spending eight years in charge of the program.
Britt is an Oxford High graduate and an All-SEC linebacker at Auburn. He announced Thursday that he is leaving Auburn and will begin preparing for the Senior Bowl and the NFL draft. Today, however, he took to social media to support Malzahn, who went 68-35 at Auburn, never had a losing season with the Tigers and won an SEC championship in 2013 while finishing runner-up in 2017.
Britt lauded Malzahn for caring about his players.
"Its bigger than a record," he posted on Twitter, "its more in a locker-room than a record."
On Thursday, Britt addressed fans about his decision to leave Auburn. He made it a point to thank Malzahn.
"As I have now played my last game at Auburn, I would like to say goodbye and thank you," Britt wrote. "It has been an incredible 4 years as an Auburn Tiger. I have nothing but fond memories and gratitude from my time at Auburn.
"I would like to thank Coach Malzahn and his staff for helping mold me into the player I am today!"
Wow.— Kj Britt (@K_Britt10) December 13, 2020
Trying to tell you, fans don’t know nothing. https://t.co/iLfu794jSL— Kj Britt (@K_Britt10) December 13, 2020
In 2020, l found out something most of these coaches don’t care about their players, just the money. Find another college coach to care about their players as much as @CoachGusMalzahn did for us and ill be a fan. Its bigger than a record, its more in a locker-room than a record.— Kj Britt (@K_Britt10) December 13, 2020