LSU 104, Auburn 80: Bengal Tigers blow out AU, but don't put all the blame on defense

Auburn basketball can’t make the NCAA tournament this season after self-imposing a one-year ban. So it viewed the four-game stretch that began Saturday as its Final Four — LSU, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama are all virtual locks to make the 68-team field.
Bruce Pearl wanted to see if his team could play well enough during that stretch to put itself in a position where it could have earned a March Madness berth if it was eligible to. The first result was not good — LSU hammered Auburn 104-80 in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
"Tonight was the first night I saw it: we just didn’t have that edge," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
Here are three takeaways:
1. Sometimes, you just have to give credit to the opposing offense
Auburn (11-12, 5-9 SEC) has struggled to stop opponents all season, so it would be easy to put the loss entirely on its defense, especially since 104 points is the most it has allowed since a Feb. 14, 2017, loss to Florida (114). But there's only so much you can do when you run into a team like Auburn did Saturday.
LSU (14-6, 9-4) entered the game with the sixth-most efficient offense in the country, led by four players averaging more than 12 points per game, and that quartet could hardly miss. Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Darius Days combined to score 78 points on 50.9 percent shooting (11 for 20 from 3-point range).
There were certainly plays where Auburn could have defended better, but a lot of those shots were contested. One of Smart’s four 3-pointers came with both feet on the midcourt logo with 6-foot-10 center Dylan Cardwell defending him. LSU scored 50 points in the first half despite having just three assists.
"They kind of lined us up and posted us up and beat us one-on-one" Pearl said. "Dominated us."
2. Sharife Cooper can’t do it alone
Auburn’s five-star point guard put together his most efficient scoring performance in more than two weeks, finishing with 26 points on 9-for-17 shooting. It was the first time this season he shot better than 50 percent from the floor.
But it was also the first time he totaled fewer than four assists. He finished with just two, compared to six turnovers. Auburn struggled to get everyone else involved in the offense. J.T. Thor (13 points) and Allen Flanigan (10) were the only other players in double figures, and both shot worse than 36% from the floor.
3. More frontcourt production might help
Auburn jumped out to a 10-5 lead, but LSU answered with a 26-6 run that turned the game into a rout early. One of the sparks was the turnovers Auburn committed trying to establish its post players inside.
That never ended up coming to fruition. Thor, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola and Dylan Cardwell combined to score just 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting. LSU won the rebounding battle 47-39.
"LSU switches everything, and so we try to take advantage of some mismatches, and there wasn't anybody on Auburn's team that could take advantage of that mismatch around the basket," Pearl said.
"We tried a number of different players. We rolled them down on some guards and had some really good looks. We couldn't catch it, we couldn't throw it, we didn't see it, we couldn't finish it."
Arguably best performance Auburn received inside came from little-used reserve Javon Franklin, who scored only four points but led the team with six rebounds, blocked three shots and recorded a steal in just 15 minutes off the bench.