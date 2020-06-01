Legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye has died

AUBURN — Pat Dye, the legendary football coach who led Auburn's football program to great heights in the 1980s, died Monday, according to multiple reports. He was 80 years old.
Dye was hospitalized late last month because of ongoing kidney issues. He tested positive for COVID-19 during his stay, but was asymptomatic.
The legendary coach led Auburn to a 99-39-4 overall record in 12 seasons, including nine straight with winning records. The Tigers won SEC championships in 1983, '87, '88 and '89, and Dye was named SEC Coach of the Year three times. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
"People will talk about all the games he won, the championships and bowl games, but his greatest contribution, his legacy, is the difference he made in the lives of the people who played for him and worked with him," former Auburn athletics director and sports information director David Housel said in a Facebook post. "I am one of them. He made a difference in my life.
"He came to Auburn at a time when Auburn needed leadership and focus. He provided that leadership and focus. Auburn will be forever better because of him."
