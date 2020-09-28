Kentucky win shows Auburn’s Seth Williams is a full-fledged star

AUBURN — In December, back when such things were allowed, Seth Williams sat at a table inside Auburn’s athletics complex surrounded by reporters. The 10-minute conversation with the Tigers’ star wide receiver covered a range of topics, from the upcoming Outback Bowl against Minnesota to his impressions of the freshman wide receivers to the names of players’ various group chats.
But there was one thing he said that stood out above everything else: when asked about his rapport with quarterback Bo Nix, Williams said things “started out pretty slow for us.”
Slow. Nix hit Williams for a 26-yard go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds of a 27-21 win over Oregon in the first game they ever played together. They connected 59 times last season for 830 yards and eight touchdowns, three totals that led the team.
If that was slow, then Saturday’s 29-13 win over Kentucky represented hyperdrive for the face of the program and his favorite wide receiver.
Nix completed 16 of 27 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns in his 2020 season debut. Twelve of those throws went in Williams’ direction. He caught six for 112 yards and two scores to kick off his junior season. It was the fourth 100-yard game and fourth multi-score game of his career.
“They're starting to develop that special connection between a quarterback and a receiver,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
The two touchdown catches were highlight-reel worthy, with the second topping the first. And the first was quite impressive — Williams settled in between two defenders in the end zone on third-and-goal from the 11-yard line, and when Nix fired a strike over the top of safety Tyrell Ajian’s outstretched hand, the now-svelte junior (he dropped 13 pounds in the offseason) climbed up the ladder and came down with it.
“They did actually a good job of covering it,” Nix said. “Seth just made a great catch.”
His next one was even better. Auburn led 15-13 but had the ball down at the Kentucky 4-yard line facing third-and-goal after the defense forced a turnover. Nix never looked at anyone but Williams. Kelvin Joseph was all over him in coverage, but he never saw the fade lofted toward the back pylon. Williams jumped, caught the ball over the cornerback’s head and raised it high in the air as he came to the ground.
When Joseph tried to knock the ball out of his right hand, Williams shoved him with his left and flexed his muscles.
"They have a wideout that’s an absolute monster,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.
If you ask Williams, he’ll tell you that was what’s supposed to happen.
“When the ball goes up, it's just like you've got to have that feeling that you're going to come down with it,” he said. “Once I started playing receiver and catching the ball, my coaches instilled in me that once the ball goes up, it's your ball. Don't let anybody take it from you."
Ask an expert on the subject, though, and they’ll tell you it’s nowhere near that simple. After Williams’ first touchdown, Darius Slayton posted on Twitter, “Seth the best 50/50 ball WR in CFB if you wanna argue with me i got time.” Thirty-one minutes later, “Y’all still want to argue?”
Slayton was a dangerous deep-ball threat who caught 79 passes for 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns over three full seasons for the Tigers (2016-18) before emerging as a fifth-round gem for the NFL’s New York Giants. Williams already has passed him in receptions (91) and touchdowns (15) just one game into his third season, and at 1,476 yards after Saturday’s game (15th in program history), he might be only a week or two from passing Slayton in that category, too.
That’s part of why the 6-foot-3, 211-pound Williams is a potential first-round NFL Draft pick should he decide to leave after his junior season.
“I already knew he was a star when he first got here,” senior Eli Stove said of the former four-star recruit Auburn plucked from right outside Tuscaloosa. “I knew he was going to be big-time and he was going to make big plays.”
In Nix, he has a quarterback to grow with. Nix put up one of the best performances of his career against Kentucky. His 233 passing yards marked his fourth-highest total, behind only games against Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Georgia last season. His 168.4 rating ranks as his third-highest in SEC play. His three touchdowns tied his career-high.
You could see some of first-year coordinator Chad Morris’ effects on the offense, too. Nix finished with seven more passing attempts than running backs did carries. He attacked the middle of the field at intermediate lengths, like when he hit freshman Ze’Vian Capers on a 17-yard post over the middle to convert third-and-5 early in the second quarter.
“I think he made some outstanding throws,” Malzahn said. “There's no doubt, there's no wondering — he knows what he wants.”
Often, that’s Williams. He has earned those looks. When players were sent home in March during the COVID-19 pandemic, he turned his focus to improving how he moved without the ball and set up defenders on routes. The weight he lost was so he could gain speed and get up higher when attacking the ball in the air.
But the biggest difference might be that rapport with Nix. When they connected at AT&T Stadium last season, Nix had been Auburn’s starting quarterback for 11 days. Now, it’s been more than a year. They’re extremely close, Malzahn said. They constantly dissect plays after practice.
On the first play of the drive that led to Williams’ first touchdown, Nix rolled right into inside pressure coming at him. Williams was bracketed in double coverage over the middle of the field. But the quarterback knew where the wide receiver was going to be. He pumped once to buy himself an extra second, then floated a ball off his back foot down the right sideline. The junior wide receiver ran underneath it for a 25-yard gain.
“Once we get on the field, just being off the field with him all the time, it's just like — we're going to be on the same page,” Williams said. “Bo, he really likes this offense. I think we've got a lot of things to come with it.”