Joe Medley: Hall-bound Greene’s big brother knew ‘Bo’ before rest of us

Editor's note: The Associated Press has reported that former NFL and Auburn linebacker Kevin Greene has died at 58. No cause of death was given. In 2016 before induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Greene did an interview with The Anniston Star, which follows:
Kevin Greene knows Bo, and not because they played for Auburn. Not because they played in the NFL.
Kevin Greene knows Bo because Kevin Greene is “Bo.” Kevin Greene is Bo because Keith Greene said so.
And if Keith Greene were alive today to soak in his younger brother’s pending induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Kevin Greene has an idea what he’d say.
“He would say, ‘Good job, ‘Bo,’ because he’d call me ‘Bo,’” Greene said Thursday. “That was my nickname when I was younger, really before Bo Jackson took the name.”
Greene, whose family made a stop in Oxford along the way in his football life, is set for his Aug. 6 induction in Canton, Ohio. He’s part of a class that includes Ken Stabler, Brett Favre, Marvin Harrison, Orlando Pace, Tony Dungy, Dick Stanfel and Eddie DeBartolo, Jr.
The 53-year-old Greene’s gold-jacket day looms, a day he knew would come for years. He retired after the 1999 season with 160 sacks, third-most in NFL history and most for a linebacker, so the Hall call was bound to come.
Greene had narrowed his list of potential presenters to three. He picked Dom Capers, the long-time coach who was instrumental in bringing him to Pittsburgh and, later, Carolina.
Capers “put me in a position to impact games,” Greene said in a media conference call.
“I think a presenter really should be somebody that had really a remarkable impact on your life, that really affected your life, really, the most,” he said. “It was down between my brother, Keith, and my dad and, really, Dom.
“I selected Dom, because I do talk about my dad and my brother in my speech, at length.”
Greene’s dad, Therman Greene, a retired U.S. Army colonel, moved his family to Oxford in Kevin’s early youth-league days and moved back in 1980, after Kevin had moved on to Auburn. Therman lives in Oxford today.
Keith, Kevin’s older brother, died of colon cancer on April 3, 2012, at age 51. According to his obituary in The Anniston Star, he led quite a life.
Keith was born into a military family, at Fort Campbell, Ky. He graduated and was commissioned in 1982 from Auburn University.
He graduated from the Armor Officer Basic Course, Army Aviation Flight School, Maintenance Officer Test Pilot Course, Command and General Staff College, Logistics Executive Development Course and Joint Forces Staff College.
He flew Blackhawk helicopters and retired after 21 years, as a lieutenant colonel, after having served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He’d been awarded the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal.
Much like his older brother, Kevin was a commissioned Army officer, having served 16 years as a reservist while pursuing his football career.
Much like his older brother, Kevin knew his brother in a special way. Two years younger, ‘Bo’ knew Keith as a football teammate. Their dad got them involved.
“They just loved to play out in the yard and play football, and I played football at Oxford years ago, so I just saw if I could get them interested in football,” Therman told The Star in February, after Kevin’s Hall selection was announced. “Everywhere we went in the military, they played little league football.”
They played together at Granite City (Ill.) High School, and ‘Bo’ followed his brother to Auburn, playing intramural ball for their R.O.T.C. detachment.
“Just the best older brother a younger brother can have,” ‘Bo’ said Thursday, pausing to choke back emotion. “He always set a great example for me. He never picked on me, never called me names.
“He just always set the tone, always set the standard for me, showing me the right way to do things and teaching me workethic.”
‘Bo’ learned well. Throughout his playing career, he prided himself on being the film-study player, the guy whose “motor” and heart helped him outperform his physical limitations.
Keith lived to see it all, as “Bo” walked on and starred at Auburn and with five NFL teams.
Keith didn’t live to see his younger brother’s Hall selection, which came 11 years after the eligibility clock started.
But “Bo” knows. He will tell his Canton audience all about the big brother who ranked among his big 3 inspirations.
“Bo” also knows what Keith would say: “He would probably say, ‘Good job, Bo. A Greene’s in the Hall,’ and that would be awesome.”