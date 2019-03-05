TUSCALOOSA — Jared Harper made two clutch layups in the closing minutes, Samir Doughty came up with the steal that all but ended the game, and Auburn defeated Alabama 66-60 at Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday.
The Tigers entered Tuesday's game not having won a game in which they trailed at halftime all season. They also had not won a game in which they were behind by more than seven points. The Crimson Tide led by 11 at halftime.
Auburn (21-9, 10-7 SEC) came all the way back to win anyway, giving the Tigers a sweep of the season series.
Meanwhile, the inconsistent Crimson Tide turned the ball over 11 times in the second half, including twice in the final 1:10 coming out of a timeout.
Alabama (17-13, 8-9) led by 12 after a jumper by John Petty with 14:58 remaining, but Auburn closed out the final 15 minutes outscoring the Tide 35-17, taking full advantage of every opportunity it was given down the stretch. The Tigers rolled off a 17-0 advantage in points off turnovers in the second half and led 28-8 for the game.
Three takeaways from the game:
1. Deep troubles
Auburn made history when Anfernee McLemore hit the team's 325th 3-pointer of the season to set a new single-season program record, but it was hardly a memorable night from beyond the arc.
The Tigers finished 7 of 25 from 3-point range against an Alabama defense that entered Tuesday's holding opponents to an SEC-worst 31.5 shooting percentage from beyond the arc in conference games.
2. Cold Tide
In what has been a trend all season, but especially in SEC play, Alabama allowed a strong first-half showing to go to waste with a second-half collapse on both ends of the floor.
The Crimson Tide opened the game 3-of-5 from 3-point range, including treys by John Petty, Tevin Mack and Kira Lewis to take a quick 19-9 advantage in the first 7 minutes of the game.
But that early sharpshooting would quickly dissipate as Alabama made just one of its last six 3-point tries of the first half and then missed its first five 3-point tries in the second half before a clutch Mack trey with 1:40 remaining ended the bleeding and tied the game at 60-60 entering the final 1 ½ minutes.
3. Opportunity lost
Tuesday night’s loss to rival Auburn was devastating on many different levels, but especially because of what it means to Alabama’s postseason hopes.
The loss was the Crimson Tide’s ninth Quadrant 1 defeat of the season, further weakening its fading postseason chances at a second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
Entering the week, the Tide was 9-11 combined against Quadrant 1 and 2 opponents, including just 2-8 against Quad 1 foes — its two wins against Kentucky and Mississippi State at home this season.
But it had lost its last four straight Q1 games, beginning with a 21-point (84-63) drubbing at Auburn Arena on Feb. 2. Make that five straight after a second-straight win by the Tigers.
The Tide’s NCAA resume could use a boost to end the regular season by securing a win in its final Q1 opportunity at 10th-seeded Arkansas on Saturday.