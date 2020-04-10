Head start, football family helping Auburn QB Bo Nix as he learns Chad Morris' offense remotely

AUBURN — Looking back on it now, Bo Nix is glad he spent so much time in Chad Morris’ office during the first few weeks after the former Arkansas head coach joined Auburn’s staff.
It allowed the pair to get on the same page and understand what the other is thinking. Nix was able to learn what his new offensive coordinator expected from him as a quarterback. Morris was able to begin implementing the routes and passing concepts he plans to add to the Tigers’ offense for the 2020 season.
That head start has proven valuable, because it’s time that neither has now. Morris is at his home in Auburn, and Nix is 30 miles down the road in Phenix City. The COVID-19 pandemic has effectively closed the campus and suspended spring football practice indefinitely. Rather than install the offense in meeting rooms and on the field, they’re doing so during in the NCAA-allotted four hours of video meetings a week.
The Tigers won't be able to get on the field together until June 1 at the earliest, according to the latest SEC guidelines.
"Obviously, not having spring, not having an extra set of practices, especially after a year of playing, I mean, that kind of hurts," Nix said on a video conference with reporters Thursday.
“You’re used to each spring working out with the guys and being in the same city with them throughout the whole semester. Once something like this happens, it just kind of shocks everybody.”
Auburn just completed its second week of remote “installs,” which head coach Gus Malzahn describes as going over specific formations or plays in the offense and what players’ responsibilities are. The offense meets virtually with Morris on Mondays and Wednesdays, and Morris meets with quarterbacks for a position meeting on Thursday.
Four hours aren't nearly as much time as they would have gotten on campus, but Nix said that so far, those meetings have gone off without a hitch. The biggest challenge is not having practices to enforce what they're learning, as they would during a normal spring.
“Being coached on the field is really important,” Nix said. “We would have had great learning moments and great teaching moments where he can tell me exactly what he wanted on a certain play and a specific look. And, maybe as we got going through the spring, different checks that the quarterback should be making and stuff like that. So you can't replace experience. You can't replace repetition. So just without that, we'll be just a few steps behind.”
Fortunately, Nix did get in some time on the field before sports around the country were put on pause March 11. Rather than head to Panama City Beach or Mexico for some spring break fun, he headed out west to Dana Point, Calif., to work out with private coach Jordan Palmer, who once trained former Tigers starter Jarrett Stidham.
There, Nix threw with a group of quarterbacks that included New York Jets starter Sam Darnold and Heisman Trophy-winning LSU standout Joe Burrow.
“He's been one of the guys that has trained me and here, recently, after he coached me at The Opening. And so usually I just go out there for guidance and advice from him because obviously he's trained many good ones,” Nix said of Palmer. “You can learn so much from them and you can soak up so much knowledge from them and how they play the game and just how to go about playing quarterback on a level like that.”
While Nix is back at his new home in Phenix City (his family recently moved there from Pinson), he is certainly not alone. He’s got a former Auburn quarterback and longtime high school coach, Patrick, for a father; and a 2022 quarterback prospect, Caleb, for a brother.
They’ve searched Phenix City for every patch of grass there is to throw on. They don't have teammates to throw to, so they’ve been taking turns playing wide receiver for each other.
"It’s fun to be around my brothers and around my dad again and get to train with them. It’s kind of like a piece of the NFL when you get to train in the offseason by yourself," Nix said. "It’s a different situation. It’s hard to really describe. You have to take it a day at a time. Whatever you can find out in the yard to do is kind of what you find yourself doing.”
They are doing a lot more than playing catch. Nix doesn’t like going out there “just to throw.” He goes into all those sessions with a plan based on what Morris installed during their last meeting — usually a few scripted plays he can practice running like he would if he was at Auburn.
“If I’m going out there, I’m going to get better at something,” Nix said.
Nix said the situation has slowed Auburn down, but he feels like he’s in a “good spot” with the new offense Morris is installing and believes he’ll still be able to learn the whole thing by the time the season begins.
“At the end of the day the quarterback and the offensive coordinator have to be on the same page and they have to know each other,” Nix said. “I think that’s the most important thing, so as we continue to go into the summer and get back that will be important — to continue to learn and grow with each other.”