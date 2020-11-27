Gonzaga 90, Auburn 67: Three things about the Tigers' loss to the nation's No. 1 team

Any hope Auburn had of pulling off an upset of the No. 1-ranked team in the country Friday was extinguished in the first 82 seconds of the second half.
The Tigers went into halftime trailing by 15 points. Gonzaga tore out of the locker room with seven unanswered to make it 21, and the margin only continued to grow from there.
Auburn lost 90-67 to complete its two-game stay in Fort Myers, Fla.
But there is no shame in the Tigers (1-1) losing to the Bulldogs (2-0), especially not after they defeated No. 6 Kansas by 12 points just the day before. This is what coach Bruce Pearl wanted — not to lose, of course, but for his team to get exposed so he and his staff could identify their strengths and weaknesses.
It was. And it should help the Tigers get better in the long run.
"We know a lot more about us now than we did about 24 hours ago," Pearl said. "It's something to build on."
Here are three things the Tigers can take into their next game Monday at Central Florida:
1. Auburn has the makings of an efficient offense
Things got away from the Tigers in the second half as the Bulldogs began to run away. They made only 7 of their final 26 shots and missed their final four.
But the Tigers started 15 of 33. They went into halftime shooting 44.8% from the floor, 42.9% from beyond the arc and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Eight of 11 players who saw the court scored, with six contributing at least four points and none more than Jamal Johnson's eight.
Auburn's biggest issue was turnovers. Gonzaga turned 16 of them into 22 points, which was nearly the margin of victory. But six of those were committed within the first six minutes of the first half. The young Tigers did perform at least somewhat better in that regard over the remainder of the game.
And it's easy to see where some improvements might come. Devan Cambridge still hasn't quite found his shot, shooting 2 of 8 Friday after a 4-for-12 performance in Thursday's overtime win over Saint Joseph's. Jaylin Williams, the hero of that victory, failed to score on 0-for-3 shooting after getting into early foul trouble.
The thing the Tigers still need most, though, is a true point guard. Tyrell Jones and Justin Powell did what they could, combining for 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting. But they had more turnovers (four) than they did assists (three). Both would be much better running next to five-star Sharife Cooper, though it remains to be seen when or if his eligibility issue will be resolved.
2. Allen Flanigan looks like a completely different player
The sophomore guard was responsible for the highlight of Auburn's second half. After Pearl called a timeout to stop Gonzaga's early 7-0 surge, Flanigan hit a 3-pointer, got the ball back after a Cambridge steal and hit another.
It was a much different Flanigan than we ever saw last season, when he never looked totally comfortable with his offensive game. He averaged just 3.2 points on 39.5% shooting (5 of 35 from 3).
But Flanigan showed signs of a sophomore leap with 12 points (including two clutch free throws in the final seconds) against Saint Joseph's and improved on that effort against Gonzaga. He scored a career-high 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting, made nearly as many 3-pointers in one game (4 of 5) as he made all of last season and also chipped in five rebounds in a team-high 29 minutes.
“I kind of just played to my strengths. They tried to shade my left hand, and it gave me room to shoot the ball," Flanigan said. "I feel like I’ve taken some steps forward. I worked a lot on catch-and-shoot, just making shots and being able to play off the dribble and get my guys shots.”
3. There is room for the defense to improve
The numbers don’t look great on the surface. The Tigers didn’t have much of an answer for Drew Timme or Corey Kispert, who combined for 48 points on 20 of 30 shooting. Gonzaga scored 52 of its 90 points in the paint. It shot 52.9% overall.
But maybe that should have been expected against a veteran team that had the most efficient offense in college basketball last season. Auburn's frontcourt rotation features five players – Williams, JT Thor, Javon Franklin, Babatunde Akingbola and Dylan Cardwell – who combined to play just six games in the rotation last season (all by Williams). Friday was the second game in the college careers of freshmen Thor and Cardwell. Thor and Williams got in foul trouble early.
Auburn had only nine offensive rebounds after recording 21 on Thursday. The biggest problem on that end of the court Friday, Pearl and Flanigan said, were a lack of communication, and ball pressure.
"Defensively, we weren't disruptive," Pearl said. "I think a lot is understanding what we are capable of doing and dictating a little bit more defensively, which we didn't. We were very reactive."
There were flashes. Auburn was able to get into its press look a few times which led to a few turnovers and forced Gonzaga to call a timeout to avoid a five-second call. The Tigers recorded nine steals, and Williams, Cardwell and Akingbola combined to block five shots.
But there is plenty of room to improve.
"Communication was a big part today, just calling out calls, getting the right switches," Flanigan said. “It is very valuable for a young team like us playing against the No. 1 team in the country right now. It shows us where we are and how much we need to work and improve.”