 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

For third time in 43 years, Auburn has new football radio analyst

Jason Campbell

Former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell talks with Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn during warmups before the San Jose State game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. (Julie Bennett/jbennett@al.com) AL.COM

 Julie Bennett, AL.com

The Auburn Sports Network has picked its next football radio analyst, and it's a familiar name to Tigers fans.

According to a news release from the school, former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell will succeed Stan White, who served as the football radio analyst from 2001-22 before announcing his retirement at the end of this past season.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.