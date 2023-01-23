For third time in 43 years, Auburn has new football radio analyst

The Auburn Sports Network has picked its next football radio analyst, and it's a familiar name to Tigers fans.
According to a news release from the school, former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell will succeed Stan White, who served as the football radio analyst from 2001-22 before announcing his retirement at the end of this past season.
Campbell will be just the third football radio analyst since 1980. Before White, ex-Auburn quarterback Charlie Trotman (1980-2000) had the job.
“I would like to thank God for this amazing opportunity to continue doing something I enjoy and love,” Campbell was quoted as saying in the news release. “I appreciate the Auburn Sports Network team and Stan for their immediate confidence in me as I move into the analyst role. I know I have incredibly big shoes to fill. It has been a privilege watching and learning from Stan during our time in the booth together. Auburn Family, I look forward to sharing great memories with you alongside the Voice of the Tigers, Andy Burcham, this fall.”
Campbell joined the Auburn Sports Network radio crew in 2016. He worked as a pregame and halftime show analyst. He also worked several A-Day spring games alongside former Auburn radio play-by-play broadcaster Rod Bramblett and current Auburn voice Andy Burcham.
Campbell started 40 games for Auburn during 2001-04, which is second in school history to White's 45. Campbell led the 2004 team to a 13-0 record. He was a first-round pick in the NFL draft in 2005 and spent 10 years in the league with five different teams.
“I’m very pleased and excited that Jason will be carrying the torch into the future as the analyst for the Auburn Sports Network,” White was quoted as saying. “I had the honor of being that analyst for the past 22 years. I also had the pleasure of calling games that Jason was at the helm quarterbacking and leading his team to an undefeated season in 2004. Since 2016, as a member of our network crew, I’ve gotten to know Jason as a friend and colleague. I have zero doubt that he will do an outstanding job.”
Campbell will make his debut as Auburn football radio analyst April 8 at the Tigers’ A-Day spring game.
"I appreciate the Auburn Sports Network team and Stan for their immediate confidence in me as I move into the analyst role," Campbell was quoted as saying. "I know I have incredibly big shoes to fill. It has been a privilege watching and learning from Stan during our time in the booth together. Auburn Family, I look forward to sharing great memories with you alongside the Voice of the Tigers, Andy Burcham, this fall."
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.