Five things we learned during the first week of Auburn football practice

AUBURN — After months of socially distant workouts, video call meetings and walk-throughs, Auburn finally got to put players through real, live football practices this past week.
The Tigers completed their fifth of an allotted 25 preseason workouts with a scrimmage at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. They’re scheduled to host Kentucky on that same field in fewer than five weeks.
“Overall, I think we’ve had a good week just getting back in the swing of things,” coach Gus Malzahn said through a video conference with reporters Saturday. “Gave our coaches a really good idea of where our players are at.”
Of course, it’s only a partial picture of where Auburn is. Saturday was the first time players have been able to put on full pads since the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl — they were in helmets only on Monday and Tuesday and shells Wednesday and Thursday. There is plenty of work left to do.
But the Tigers appear to be off to a pretty good start. Here are five things we learned during their first week of preseason practice:
1. The program is handling COVID-19 as effectively as possible
This wasn’t always the case. Auburn has 33 players and one coach test positive over the summer, many of those coming during one stretch about a month ago. It was enough of a concern that a video-call meeting was called to address it. Players discussed how there were members of the team with wives and kids and who have fought cancer, and how quickly the coronavirus could spread.
The message, ultimately, was that everyone would have to be responsible, make sacrifices for the good of their teammates and hold each other accountable. It worked. While some Power 5 programs have had to pause practices temporarily because of positive tests within the team or high campus infection rates, the Tigers have gone two straight rounds of Sunday testing (Aug. 9 and 16) without a new case.
“We’ll have to continue to do that now that there are students back on campus,” Malzahn said.
2. The Tigers see the SEC-only schedule as an advantage
Malzahn believes Auburn has had a claim to “toughest schedule in college football” nearly every year he’s been the head coach, and it’s hard to argue with him — no other team in the conference (or the country) has to play Alabama, Georgia and LSU annually. Half of the Tigers’ 12 regular-season games last year were played against preseason top-15 teams.
So playing two extra conference games versus Tennessee and at South Carolina isn’t going to faze them. It’s certainly an easier draw than the neutral-site game against Oregon and road game at Florida they played last season.
“Put me in a parking lot with bears and I’ll go out there and play. It don’t matter,” senior linebacker K.J. Britt said. “I believe that our schedule has been preparing us since I’ve been here for a season like this. We have been going week in, week out, year in, year out of tough schedule to tough schedule. I believe this right here is what Auburn is used to.”
3. Mark-Antony Richards is ready to be a factor at running back
The redshirt freshman seems to pop up in every video and set of photos Auburn has released from inside its tightly guarded practice bubble. We've seen him break runs through the middle and catch a series of passes out of the backfield.
Of course, that may just be a coincidence: Malzahn said Auburn split carries evenly between Richards, Tank Bigsby, Shaun Shivers and Harold Joiner on Saturday. D.J. Williams, the team's leading returning rusher, didn't participate, but he's due back next week.
But the Tigers are extremely high on Richards, a former four-star athlete out of Wellington, Fla., who has drawn comparisons to Kerryon Johnson for his rushing and receiving ability. Coincidentally, Richards also wears Johnson's No. 21. It appears the redshirt freshman is ready to show what he’s capable of after a knee injury sidelined him all of last season.
“Mark comes to work very day with that chip on his shoulder,” junior offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm said. “He wants to be the guy.”
4. Top names emerge in the offensive line competition
It’s far too early to say anything is decided up front, especially given that Malzahn is leaning on first-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris and position coach Jack Bicknell Jr. to make the final call. They’ve rotated two deep through the first five practices.
But we’ve been able to get some idea of who those top players are. Hamm, who has been a fixture at right tackle, and center Nick Brahms, the only returning starter, are two of them. Akron graduate transfer Brandon Council has drawn positive reviews for his experience and his ability to play multiple positions. Junior Tashawn Manning and redshirt freshman Keiondre Jones were the starting first-team guards surrounding Brahms on the first day of practice. Malzahn mentioned Austin Troxell, Kilian Zierer and Alec Jackson as the other players in the mix to play left tackle.
There seems a good chance that Auburn’s starting five up front could come out of that group of eight.
5. Newcomers will get a real chance to earn meaningful playing time early
One of the things Malzahn said stood out to him Saturday was how Auburn’s freshmen have “a better, like, understanding than any other young group has before this early in practice.” The reason for that is the multiple weeks of walk-throughs they were able to take part in before the start of preseason practice, which is unique to this year because COVID-19 canceled spring practice and delayed the start of the season.
That could end up being crucially important, because the Tigers believe they might need to throw those players into the fire immediately. The SEC’s medical protocols call for 10-day quarantines for anyone who tests positive and 14 days for a high-risk contract trace. Second- and third-team players have to be more prepared than usual to step into featured roles if a starter is unavailable.
There seems to be room on the depth chart for many of Auburn’s 21 true freshmen, especially at running back (Bigsby), wide receiver (Ze’Vian Capers, Elijah Canion, J.J. Evans, Kobe Hudson), tight end (Brandon Frazier, J.J. Pegues), defensive line (Jay Hardy, Zykeivous Walker), linebacker (Wesley Steiner, Desmond Tisdol, Cam Riley) and defensive back (Eric Reed Jr., Chris Thompson Jr., Ladarius Tennison).
“We've got to be prepared at all positions to have more depth,” Malzahn said. “That's the way we're looking at it.”