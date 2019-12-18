Derrick Brown is Auburn's first unanimous All-American since 1990

AUBURN — Derrick Brown continues to make history.
Last week, he became the first Auburn player to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year since Nick Fairley in 2010 (and just the third in program history). On Tuesday, he became the first Tigers player to become a consensus All-American since center Reese Dismukes in 2014.
Today, Brown became Auburn's first unanimous All-American since 1990.
There are five major All-America teams — Walter Camp, Associated Press, Football Writers' Association of America, Sporting News and American Football Coaches Association. To be a consensus All-American, a player must make the first team on three. To be unanimous, they must make first team on all five.
Brown received the last of those first-team nods from the AFCA on Wednesday. Walter Camp named him one last Thursday, the AP on Monday, Sporting News on Tuesday, and the FWAA on Thursday, although some selections were released online today.
Auburn has had 11 consensus All-Americans over the past three decades, but it hasn't had a unanimous selection since guard Ed King in 1990 — Dismukes, Fairley and Cam Newton made four of the five teams, but not all of them.
Brown is now one of nine unanimous All-Americans in program history, joining King, Tracy Rocker (1988), running back Brent Fullwood (1986), center Ben Tamburello (1986), running back Bo Jackson (1985), wide receiver Terry Beasley (1971), quarterback Pat Sullivan (1971) and defensive end Jimmy Phillips (1957).
You can add that honor to the many others Brown has received this season, including three SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week wins and the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which goes to the defensive player who excels the most in integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community in tenacity on and off the field.
Brown was also a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award, and is still in the running for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award.
"I know what the game can do for me," Brown said Sunday. "I have a passion for the game, but I also have a passion for helping people. I always feel like God has blessed me with so much that I should be able to give back to others."
The former five-star recruit out of Sugar Hill, Ga., has started 39 straight games for the Tigers over the last three seasons and totaled 50 tackles, 12½ tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles during a standout senior season.
Last week, Brown announced that he plans to play in the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against Minnesota in Tampa, Fla., which will be the final game of his illustrious Auburn career.
