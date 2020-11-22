College men's basketball: Auburn agrees to sit out the postseason

Auburn will sit out the 2020-21 men's college basketball postseason.
That includes the NCAA tournament, NIT and any other invitation event. The school has notified the Southeastern Conference and NCAA.
Auburn University announced the move this evening "in light of the ongoing matter that surfaced in fall 2017 regarding former assistant coach Chuck Person," according to a news release.
“This was a difficult decision but the right decision," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was quoted as saying in the release. "I hate it for our current players. They lost the opportunity for the postseason last year because of COVID, and now they will miss the postseason again. It’s a two-year postseason penalty for them. However, we need to take this penalty now to put it behind us.”
Auburn made the 2018 and 2019 NCAA tournament, advancing to the Final Four in 2019. Last year, Auburn went 25-6 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel its annual championship tournament.
Person pled guilty in March 2019 to a charge of conspiracy in a far-reaching scandal that rocked college basketball. Person was charged with accepting bribes to steer players to a financial adviser when they reached the NBA.
In July 2019, he was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and two years of probation.
Person played at Auburn and then in the NBA for 13 years. Until 2017, he was associate head coach at Auburn.