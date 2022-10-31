 Skip to main content
Bryan Harsin fired as Auburn coach after 21 games, losing record

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

Bryan Harsin stood defiantly on the stage inside the College Football Hall of Fame and delivered the words that will forever be intertwined with his tenure on the Plains.

"It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded. … And it didn’t work."