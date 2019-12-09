Auburn K.J. Britt

K.J. Britt (33) gets a sack. Auburn Football vs Miss State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

The good news keeps rolling for Oxford High School, which recently won a state football championship. The Associated Press has named former Yellow Jackets standout K.J. Britt to its All-SEC first-team defense.

Britt, a junior who plays linebacker, ranked second on the team with 61 tackles, including nine behind the line of scrimmage. He had 2.5 sacks, broke up a pass and forced a fumble.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the AP's SEC Player of the Year, while Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

LSU's Ed Orgeron was named the league's coach of the year, and LSU defensive back Derek Stingley was named newcomer of the year.

Alabama led the league with 11 All-SEC selections, including five on the first team, while LSU had 10, including four on the first team.

Britt was one of three Auburn players to make first team, while one teammate made second team.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB, Joe Burrow*, LSU

RB, Clyde Edwards-Helaire*, LSU

RB, Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

OT, Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OT, Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

OG, Trey Smith, Tennessee

OG, Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

C, Drake Jackson, Kentucky

TE, Kyle Pitts, Florida

WR, Ja'Marr Chase*, LSU

WR, DeVonta Smith, Alabama

All-Purpose, Lynn Bowden Jr. , Kentucky

K, Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

DEFENSE

DE, Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DE, Jonathan Greenard, Florida

DT, Derrick Brown, Auburn

DT, Jordan Elliott, Missouri

LB, Nick Bolton, Missouri

LB, K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB, Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

CB, Trevon Diggs, Alabama

CB, Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

S, Xavier McKinney, Alabama

S, Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

P, Max Duffy, Kentucky

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB, Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB, Najee Harris, Alabama

RB, D'Andre Swift, Georgia

OT, Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OT, Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

OG, Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OG, Damien Lewis, LSU

C, Trey Hill, Georgia

TE, Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

WR, Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR, Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

All-Purpose, Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

K, Cade York, LSU

DEFENSE

DE, Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DE, D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

DT, Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

DT, Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

LB, K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

LB, De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB, David Reese, Florida

LB, Monty Rice, Georgia

CB, Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

CB, Kristian Fulton, LSU

CB, Eric Stokes, Georgia

S, Grant Delpit, LSU

S, Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn

P, Braden Mann, Texas A&M

*-unanimous selection

