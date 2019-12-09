The good news keeps rolling for Oxford High School, which recently won a state football championship. The Associated Press has named former Yellow Jackets standout K.J. Britt to its All-SEC first-team defense.
Britt, a junior who plays linebacker, ranked second on the team with 61 tackles, including nine behind the line of scrimmage. He had 2.5 sacks, broke up a pass and forced a fumble.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the AP's SEC Player of the Year, while Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
LSU's Ed Orgeron was named the league's coach of the year, and LSU defensive back Derek Stingley was named newcomer of the year.
Alabama led the league with 11 All-SEC selections, including five on the first team, while LSU had 10, including four on the first team.
Britt was one of three Auburn players to make first team, while one teammate made second team.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB, Joe Burrow*, LSU
RB, Clyde Edwards-Helaire*, LSU
RB, Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
OT, Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OT, Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
OG, Trey Smith, Tennessee
OG, Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
C, Drake Jackson, Kentucky
TE, Kyle Pitts, Florida
WR, Ja'Marr Chase*, LSU
WR, DeVonta Smith, Alabama
All-Purpose, Lynn Bowden Jr. , Kentucky
K, Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
DEFENSE
DE, Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DE, Jonathan Greenard, Florida
DT, Derrick Brown, Auburn
DT, Jordan Elliott, Missouri
LB, Nick Bolton, Missouri
LB, K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB, Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
CB, Trevon Diggs, Alabama
CB, Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
S, Xavier McKinney, Alabama
S, Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
P, Max Duffy, Kentucky
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB, Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB, Najee Harris, Alabama
RB, D'Andre Swift, Georgia
OT, Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OT, Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
OG, Landon Dickerson, Alabama
OG, Damien Lewis, LSU
C, Trey Hill, Georgia
TE, Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
WR, Justin Jefferson, LSU
WR, Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
All-Purpose, Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
K, Cade York, LSU
DEFENSE
DE, Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DE, D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina
DT, Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
DT, Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
LB, K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
LB, De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB, David Reese, Florida
LB, Monty Rice, Georgia
CB, Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
CB, Kristian Fulton, LSU
CB, Eric Stokes, Georgia
S, Grant Delpit, LSU
S, Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn
P, Braden Mann, Texas A&M
*-unanimous selection