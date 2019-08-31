ARLINGTON, Texas — Auburn trailed by 11 points in the first quarter. It trailed by 15 early in the third period and eight when the fourth quarter began.
And, in the immortal words of the late Rod Bramblett, Auburn won the football game, 27-21 over Oregon, with freshman quarterback Bo Nix leading the way.
Somehow, some way.
"He has some savviness to him, there's no doubt," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "Of course, when the game is on the line, you got to make plays and that's the one thing he showed. In all fairness, it was his first start. He went against one of the better teams in the country. In this kind of environment, he did some really good things.
"But when the game is on the line, he found a way to win the game. And I think that was real special for his first start."
Nix shook off a slow start to find Eli Stove for an 11-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. The true freshman starting quarterback — the program's first to start an opener since Travis Tidwell in 1946 — led another drive that ended with backup Joey Gatewood diving over the top of the pile for a 1-yard rushing score.
That made it a two-point game. Then came the real heroics. First, from the defense. Oregon racked up 191 yards and two touchdowns through its first three drives, jumping out to an early 14-3 advantage. It might have had even more if Bryan Addison hadn't dropped a touchdown pass and Camden Lewis hadn't pushed a field goal wide right on that second drive, or if quarterback Justin Herbert didn't lose a fumble on the fifth.
That's part of why Auburn's victory felt so improbable. The Ducks were one or two plays away from turning the game into a rout. Take that Herbert fumble, for instance — it came on the first play of a drive that started at the 14-yard line after an 81-yard punt return from Jevon Holland. Tigers defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant picked up the fumble and returned it 83 yards to set up an Anders Carlson field goal. That's a potential 10-point swing.
Then came the final drive. Auburn ball, down two, on its own 40, 2:14 remaining. Nix led an 11-play, 60-yard drive that ended with his 26-yard touchdown strike to Seth Williams with just nine seconds remaining.
Malzahn bypassed a possible 43-yard field goal attempt to allow Nix another chance to reach the end zone.
"I felt like we were in field goal range," Malzahn said. "But at the same time, I just felt like we had a good chance 50/50 ball. And we talked about that in the game scenarios, 'Hey, if he's open, give him a chance where he can catch it. If not, throw it out of the end zone.' It took the stress of having the field goal team go out there. And I kind of liked it."
Herbert's Hail Mary attempt sailed out of the back of the end zone.
Somehow, some way, Auburn won the football game.
"Bottom line is we didn't play our best," Malzahn said. "They're a really good team. We got a lot of things that we can work on, that we can improve."