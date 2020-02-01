BLUE BEATDOWN: Auburn scores biggest win of the season over No. 13 Kentucky

AUBURN — There was a point during the second half of Saturday’s game where Auburn went nearly seven full minutes without hitting a field goal. It scored only two points during that stretch, both from the free throw line. Kentucky scored 10 and led by five.
But these Tigers never really go away. They showed that in their come-from-behind, double-overtime victory at Ole Miss on Tuesday. If you’re going to beat them, you have to take them out. Especially on their home floor.
The Wildcats didn’t. Danjel Purifoy hit a 3-pointer with 4:11 remaining that gave the home team the lead for good. That shot started a run of five straight Tigers possessions that ended with points — Isaac Okoro, who hit a game-tying 3 earlier, hit a free throw; Austin Wiley hit two; Okoro made another 3, and Wiley got inside for a layup.
That last shot put Auburn up six points with 1:45 remaining. Kentucky missed its final three shots.
The No. 17-ranked Tigers defeated the No. 13-ranked Wildcats 75-66 in their first game against a ranked opponent this season. By almost every metric, it’s the best of their 19 wins to date.
And perhaps the most impressive thing about it is how normal it felt. Auburn (19-2, 6-2 SEC) went 1-32 against Kentucky (16-5, 6-2) from 1990-2015. Since 2016, though, it has a 4-3 record against the SEC’s most storied basketball program. Add Saturday’s win to one in the Elite Eight this past March, and the Tigers have won back-to-back games over the Wildcats for the first time in 30 years.
“Kentucky is the best team we’ve played. So, I thought we stepped up and responded,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “I thought we took a step from good to very good. Now the question is, can we build on it?”
Here are three takeaways:
1. The free throw line decided the game.
The Wildcats attempt more free throws than any team in the SEC and rank 12th nationally hitting 77.7 percent of them. They made a very efficient 20 of 24 of them Saturday.
But the Tigers got to the line 20 more times. They made 33 of 44 attempts. They scored 13 of their final 21 points and all of their last five from the foul line.
“I don’t know if that’s the most free throws taken against my team. It might be,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “Let me just tell you: They put their head down and go. That’s what they do. We were trying to do the same without the same result.”
2. Auburn’s guards outplayed maybe the SEC’s best.
Doughty was responsible for 14 of those made free throws on 15 attempts on his way to a team-high 23 points. For a while, he was Auburn’s only offense — he scored 16 of the team’s first 21 points, with seven of those coming from the line.
“They were struggling to stay in front at the beginning of the game,” Doughty said. “I don’t know what was going on with their players; they just struggled to stay in front at times. I was able to get to the rim, and they was fouling me and I was making free throws.”
Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans Hagans scored just five points on 2-for-5 shooting, committed six turnovers to just three assists, and fouled out with 3:36 left to play in the second half.
Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey had huge games with 23 and 22 points, respectively, but it’s hard to win when your point guard plays poorly.
3. Austin Wiley, Anfernee McLemore dominated the matchup inside.
You don’t often see that, not against a Kentucky team that starts 6-foot-10 E.J. Montgomery and 6-foot-11 Richards. But Wiley and McLemore won that battle inside on both ends of the court.
Wiley, limited to only 18 minutes after picking up two fouls in the first nine minutes and three before halftime, finished with 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, his eighth double-double this season.
“I think we just did a good job of playing physical,” Wiley said. “Every time their guards drove to the basket, we knew they were going to look for him (Richards), so we just stayed with him instead of rotating over for the block. I feel like that helped a lot.”