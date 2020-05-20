Auburn's Sheffield suspended indefinitely following arrests

AUBURN — Redshirt freshman Auburn football player Jashawn Sheffield has been suspended indefinitely following a pair of arrests in Georgia, a team spokesman confirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser.
Sheffield, a native of Brunswick, Ga., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct May 9. He was arrested again May 16 and charged with "DUI Less Safe" in Bulloch County. He spent two days in jail after each arrest, getting released on a $1,576 bond after the second.
In the state of Georgia, a "DUI Less Safe" charged can be levied if a law enforcement officer believes a driver is less safe behind the wheel because of alcohol consumption, even if that person is under a specific blood-alcohol content.
The former four-star athlete played wide receiver as a true freshman at Auburn, appearing in game (Nov. 23 against Samford) and carrying twice for 30 yards. He was expected to get a look at a defensive back whenever the Tigers resumed practice for the 2020 season.
It is still unclear when Auburn will get to return to the practice field and, now, when Sheffield will be allowed to rejoin the team.
Sheffield caught 92 passes for 1,393 yards, rushed 254 times for 2,040 yards and totaled 41 touchdowns on offense and recorded 50 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions on defense during his high school career at Frederica Academy in Saint Simons Island, Ga.