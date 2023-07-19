Auburn's Elijah McAllister chasing far more than success on the football field

NASHVILLE — It took Marvel 19 movies to introduce the cinematic audience to the villain Thanos properly. It felt like Elijah McAllister took a similar amount of time introducing himself to the media assembled at SEC Media Days on Tuesday afternoon.
But as with Avengers: Infinity War, the wait was worth it.
“I don't know if you've ever known of or seen Thanos,” McAllister said. “I want to get all the infinity stones I can in life. I want my family and the kids and everybody around me to understand you can do anything you want in life.
“The end goal is to continue to elevate who I am as a person mentally, emotionally, spiritually, physically, in all facets of life. Continuing to work in the academic space and working on my doctorate. I want to be able to write two books. In the future, be a professor in university and continue to improve myself off the field and on the field. I want to continue to become a better football player and let the chips fall when they may.”
The two-time Vanderbilt team captain arrives in Auburn with 12 career starts, 65 tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a touchdown to his name.
That doesn’t begin to scratch the surface.
“Outstanding human. Does so much for the community,” Auburn tight end Luke Deal said. “Guys respect that. Guys respect the way he comes in each day and works. He comes in each day, and he is always going to be talking in the team runs.
"He’s going to be leading vocally, and he’s done that ever since he’s been here. And he’s done that in a way that is not pushy but in a way that is assertive, and I really respect it. He’s one of my best friends, and I haven’t even known him long.”
Deal isn’t just being nice, either. On Thursday, McAllister is using his personal foundation to host a back-to-school drive for kids in Auburn from 2-4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama.
“Like I said, he’s outstanding in the community,” Deal said. “I will be there working the camp with him. Just, he’s doing it all, raising money or donating it himself out of his NIL money. He’s an outstanding human being.”
Of course, the mere fact that McAllister earned the chance to be one of three Tigers to represent the program at SEC Media Days is a story that deserves its own headline.
“It is a blessing,” McAllister said. “I mean think about, only been in Auburn six months and I’m here representing the university, my coaches and my teammates. So that is just a blessing. … I also think it speaks to the respect level my coaches have for me, my teammates have for me and everything in between. So I’m just excited.”
Deal wasn’t surprised when he heard McAllister would be joining him in Nashville on Tuesday.
“Well, I knew Elijah was going to be one of the top leaders on our team whenever I first met him,” Deal said. “He’s an outstanding human being. He makes me feel stupid, though, because he is getting his Ph.D. He’s like one of the most intelligent people I have known."
McAllister already earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree at Vanderbilt. Now he’s working on his third degree in Auburn’s College of Education.
But where will he find the time?
“I don’t nap,” McAllister said, joking. “But a lot of different things. I just have passions for a lot of different areas in life. I want to be the best football player I can be. I also want to be the best person I can be. The best person academically I can be. So just continue to have a drive for myself to be better on and off the field is something that helps me juggle it.”
A big part of becoming better off the field involves his role as one of Auburn’s leaders.
“I think it takes consistency,” McAllister said. “Leadership takes consistency, and I think I show up every single day knowing how to work, work hard. … Knowing how to work, the connectivity I got with my teammates and also the ability to continue to lead in a positive way.”
It hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates.
“He’s done a really good job stepping up since day one,” offensive lineman Kam Stutts said. “When he came in he’s been a leader. He’s been vocal and I’m really excited to get to play with him.”
It seems like McAllister is the rare transfer who probably would have succeeded academically and as a leader at almost any school in the country. But few programs have a winning tradition that can match Auburn’s.
“I think Auburn naturally, like we talked about, traditionally wins a lot of games and can get high-level recruits,” McAllister said. “I think coach (Hugh) Freeze is in the perfect situation to be successful here. Like I talked about earlier, it is going to start with the foundation here in year one.”
That foundation will include a return trip to Nashville when the Tigers face Vanderbilt on Nov. 4.
Speaking of his former teammates, McAllister said it wasn’t easy to leave Vanderbilt at first, but these days he can’t help but smile when talking about his new home.
“I’m here representing the Auburn family, and I’m excited to,” McAllister said. “Because again, this granting of the ability and the opportunity to transfer allows me to become a better person and a better player, and I’m excited to showcase that on Saturdays.”