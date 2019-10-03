Pregame analysis of Auburn vs. Florida on Saturday:
The game
What: Auburn Tigers (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (5-0, 2-0)
When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Central
Rankings: Auburn is No. 7 in both the Associated Press and coaches polls. The Gators are 10th in the AP poll and eighth in the coaches rankings.
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
Line: Auburn by 2½
TV/Radio: TV: CBS; Radio: WTDR-FM, 92.7 (Oxford), WMSP-AM 740 (Montgomery), SiriusXM 190 (Streaming 961)
Three Auburn players to watch
1. Anthony Schwartz (Pembroke Pines): The last time Schwartz competed in his home state was at the Class 2A track and field state championships in May of 2018. It’s fair to say that went pretty well for him.
The former American Heritage High standout took home gold in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races, running times of 10.07 (a state record) and 20.41 seconds, respectively, finishing 0.22 ahead of second place in the former and 0.51 seconds ahead of second place in the latter.
“I know I’m the fastest player in college football,” Schwartz said. “That’s not on any cocky thing or anything. I just know I am. I have the stats to prove it.”
That elite speed has certainly been on display during Auburn’s last two games. Schwartz caught only one pass through the first three games this season as he worked his way back from August surgery to repair a broken hand, but in wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State, he totaled four catches (on six targets) and four carries, racked up 179 total yards (22.4 per touch) and scored two touchdowns.
Florida’s stingy defense has surrendered only four plays of 30 or more yards so far this season, but if there’s anyone who can add to that total, it’s Schwartz — in the past two weeks alone, he’s rushed for a 57-yard touchdown on a reverse and gotten behind the defense for a 48-yard reception from quarterback Bo Nix.
2. Jeremiah Dinson (Miami) and Javaris Davis (Jacksonville): This one is a twofer, but for a good reason. Not only will both these players start in the secondary (Dinson at safety, Davis at corner), but they’re also the last two remaining members of Auburn’s 2015 Florida recruiting haul, the one that followed former Gators head coach Will Muschamp north for his one season as the defensive coordinator on the Plains.
Ryan Davis, Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Chandler Cox, Jeff Holland, Byron Cowart and Tim Irvin never got to play for Auburn against Florida. Dinson and Javaris Davis will.
They’ll be looking to steady a secondary that has been much maligned over the past two weeks, at least by a vocal portion of the fan base. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond completed 31 of 49 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns, and Mississippi State’s Garrett Shrader 12 of 23 for 209 yards and two scores. That’s an average of 7.6 yards per attempt, and 14 of those 43 completions went for 15 or more yards.
Florida is playing without starting quarterback Feleipe Franks, who suffered a season-ending injury Week 2. But backup Kyle Trask has been efficient in his place, completing 51 of 66 passes (77.3 percent) for 647 yards (9.8 per attempt) and five touchdowns (to two interceptions). He hit a school-record 18 consecutive passes against Towson last week.
Auburn’s defense should be a much tougher test for the redshirt junior than UT-Martin, Kentucky, Tennessee and Towson were, though. Especially considering that he’s not much of a runner (nine carries, minus-14 yards this season).
3. Joey Gatewood (Jacksonville): Gatewood, of course, is not a starter like Schwartz, Dinson or Davis. Nix is coming off a career game against Mississippi State (335 passing yards, 56 rushing yards, three touchdowns), and is going to the same stadium where his father, Patrick Nix, once hit Frank Sanders for a game-winning touchdown in 1994.
But you can be sure Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has something in the playbook for the Tigers 6-foot-5, 233-pound backup quarterback. Gatewood took three snaps at Texas A&M two weeks ago (and was on the field for two more plays that were stopped by either a penalty or timeout), handing off once, rushing once and throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to John Samuel Shenker in that 28-20 win.
Most of his involvement last week against Mississippi State was salting away the 56-23 rout in the fourth quarter, but Auburn did dial up one play for him during the first three — Gatewood took the snap, Nix ended up with the ball on the reverse and threw deep to Gatewood, who was running a wheel route down the sideline.
The Bulldogs weren’t fooled, and the pass fell incomplete, but it shows the creativity that Auburn is employing with Gatewood. And going against a talented defense in a road game that could be tightly contested, it might need to employ even more.
Plus, how fitting would it be to see a tremendously athletic backup quarterback make a big play off the bench in the same stadium where Tim Tebow first became a star coming in behind starter Chris Leak during Florida’s 2006 national championship season?
“It adds an element,” Tebow said last week. “I think it’s pretty clear-cut, the roles, and that helps, too; Bo being the guy, but then giving Joey a package where he’s invested every week. It’s meaningful, and sometimes, if you take advantage of your package, it can be more. It can be meaningful plays like touchdowns, and I think that helps keep him involved and helps the team.”
Prediction
Florida’s sack- and turnover-happy defense (it ranks second nationally in both categories with 24 and 13 respectively) will test the freshman Nix and Auburn’s entire offense, especially when you consider the difficulty of playing at The Swamp (which is smaller but significantly more hostile than Texas A&M’s Kyle Field) in front of a sold-out crowd that hasn’t been able to witness the Gators beat the one-time annual rival Tigers in Gainesville since 2002. But, overall, Auburn has been tested much more than Florida, whose 5-0 start has come against three unranked Power Five teams (Miami, Kentucky and Tennessee) and two FCS opponents (Tennessee-Martin and Towson). The Tigers might not be able to put up as many points as they did against Mississippi State, but with as good as the defense is capable of being, it might not have to.
Auburn 23, Florida 10