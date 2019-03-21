SALT LAKE CITY — Somehow, some way, Bryce Brown managed to do a series of calculations in his head in what seemed like a split second.
No. 5-seeded Auburn led by two points with six seconds left after Samir Doughty made the second of two free-throw attempts. No. 12-seed New Mexico State created a fastbreak out of nothing, getting point guard A.J. Harris a wide open look at a layup that would have sent the game to overtime.
But Harris passed up that layup and kicked the ball back out to leading scorer Terrell Brown, who was open beyond the arc. He pulled up for the win.
"I had the open shot," Harris said. "I felt like Terrell Brown was going to hit the three."
Harris missed, but only because Bryce Brown closed out hard and sent him crashing to the floor.
"I didn't want him to make it. I wanted that to be the last thing I did. What went through my mind was that coach did tell us they were a bad free-throw shooting team," Bryce Brown said. "I didn't mean to foul him, but if I could get the hardest contest I could possibly get, it's better than a made 3-pointer. Because he's their best 3-point shooter. He shoots 42 percent. So I valued all that when I saw him."
Those decisions, both by Harris to pass up the open layup and Brown to foul, may have been the difference in the Tigers surviving for a 78-77 victory over the Aggies in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.
Terrell Brown, a career 76.9 percent free throw shooter, missed the first and third of his three attempts from the line. New Mexico State retained possession after the second miss, but Trevelin Queen's attempt at a game-winning 3-pointer sailed wide of the mark as the final buzzer sounded.
It was by no means an easy win for Auburn. But it was a win, and it sends the Tigers into the second round of the NCAA tournament for a second straight year, where they will meet No. 4-seeded Kansas on Saturday.
"We got a good test," Bryce Brown said. "We're fortunate."
1. Closing stretch
It looked like J'Von McCormick had hit the dagger when he drove to the lane, hit a layup through contact and completed the three-point play with 2:13 remaining in the game.
Auburn led by eight at that point. New Mexico State had never gone away, but the Tigers were playing solid basketball. They were shooting better than 50 percent in the second half and had turned the ball over only twice.
But things started to unravel. Point guard Jared Harper committed two of the team's three turnovers over that closing stretch. It didn't hit a single field goal the rest of the way. The Aggies nearly came all the way back.
"I feel like we had that game in control, and we let it get interesting," Harper said. "We made some mistakes, made some turnovers — just did uncharacteristic things."
Johnny McCants made a pair of free throws, Harris a layup, and Queen a 3-pointer during a 7-0 run that cut New Mexico State's deficit to one. Four free throws from McCormick and Chuma Okeke stretched the lead back out to four, but JoJo Zamora quickly answered with another trey that made it a one-point game with 12 seconds play.
Queen's 3-pointer didn't go in, but it was wide open — the Tigers were expecting a lob at the rim, and no one switched out on the shooter beyond the arc.
"You can sit up here and second-guess (Harris') decision to kick it out to Terrell Brown instead of trying to lay the ball in," New Mexico State coach Chris Jans said. "At that point, it is out of your control and you have to trust your players, and players make plays."
2. Improvement needed
Auburn did some good Thursday. It went on a 13-0 run over nearly seven minutes midway through the first half when New Mexico State missed 12 straight shots. It made 51.7 percent of its shots from the floor and 9 of 19 attempts from beyond the arc after halftime.
Harper scored a team-high 17 points before his rough stretch late. McCormick came off the bench and erupted for 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting.
But there's a reason the Aggies were able to remain in position to mount their nearly successful comeback in the game's final minutes.
The Tigers struggled in a few very key areas. For starters, after going a perfect 7 for 7 from the free throw line in the first half, they went just 7 for 14 after halftime. Two of those seven misses came in the final minute.
New Mexico State has the "undersized" label on it, but it didn't look or play that way against Auburn — the Aggies outrebounded the Tigers 39-24 and outscored them 36-28 in the paint.
3. Wake-up call
The spark for Auburn's now nine-game winning streak was a 27-point loss at Kentucky on Feb. 3. A lot of players agree that was a turning point for the team's season — they didn't want to experience losing like that again.
Maybe Thursday's win will serve as a similar type of wake-up call. You could tell that New Mexico State's near comeback had shaken the Tigers' confidence, for at least a moment — they walked off the court heads down, some having to be consoled by teammates and coaches.
"That's just not like us, to be honest with you," Bryce Brown said. "We're normally a team that can put teams away."
Pearl had to remind a subdued locker room of that fact after the game: "You won the basketball game. They did not lose it. You won the basketball game. Understand?"