Bruce Pearl's message to his team in the locker room before Saturday's game in Lexington, Ky., was: "If we think we are good enough to win a national championship, it starts here today in Rupp Arena."
But it was No. 4-ranked Kentucky that looked like the team good enough to win a national championship Saturday, not Auburn. The Tigers' largest margin of defeat through 26 games this season was 15 points. The Wildcats beat them 80-53 on their home floor.
It was Auburn's 17th straight loss inside Rupp Arena, a building in which it hasn't won since Jan. 9, 1988.
"It was a domination. It was very, very impressive," Pearl said after the game. "The disappointing thing is, I actually thought we could come in here and win."
Kentucky (23-4, 12-2 SEC) did to Auburn on Saturday what Auburn (18-9, 7-7) did to Arkansas this past Wednesday. The Tigers started that home win over the Razorbacks on a 22-1 run, all but ending the game before their opponent even got into it.
In Saturday's road loss, the Tigers trailed by as many as 19 in the first half.
It looked, briefly, like Auburn might be able to shake off that slow start and give Kentucky a game. The visitors reeled off a 14-2 run over three minutes late in the first half, shrinking that 19-point deficit down to seven.
But Kentucky responded to that run by scoring seven unanswered points to end the first half and 11 unanswered to start the second. It led by as many as 30 before settling for a 27-point victory.
"It's embarrassing. There's no way you can't not look back and say 'we got embarrassed.' We were humbled, not ready for primetime. I'll put that on myself. But it was one loss," Pearl said. "We can't let this ass-whoopin' turn into more than one loss."
1. Cats' offense
Auburn entered Saturday's game winners of five of its previous seven games in large part because of its vastly improved defense. Six of those seven opponents scored 63 or fewer or points.
Kentucky had that many with 12:36 left to play in the second half.
The home team could hardly miss Saturday. It finished the game shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 11 of 24 from beyond the arc. It assisted on 15 of its 30 made shots. The 11 made 3s were one shy of Kentucky's season-high and only the fourth time this season it had made double digits.
2. AU's woes
That 22-1 run to open the game Wednesday against Arkansas was everything Auburn had been waiting for. It was a defense continuing to dominate paired with an offense that was finally back on track after two game shooting worse than 38 percent from the field.
Saturday's game was not that. Not anywhere close. Auburn made its first shot — an Anfernee McLemore jumper — then missed nine of its next 11. The visitors missed seven straight 3-pointers before Jared Harper finally hit one with 8:47 remaining in the first half.
After going on that 14-2 run to make it a seven-point game, the Tigers missed 10 straight shots between the 1:08 mark of the first half and 16:27 mark of the second half.
They finished the game shooting 32.8 percent from the floor — tied for their second-worst performance of the year — and 8 of 27 from beyond the arc. Auburn assisted on only eight of those 19 made field goals. Harper didn't record a single assist for just the second time in his career and first time since Jan. 24, 2017, during his freshman season.
3. Wiley still not healthy
Things went from bad to worse for Auburn at the 15:42 mark of the second half Saturday. Wiley made a bucket inside that stopped an 18-0 Kentucky run, but as soon as he landed, he crumpled to the floor and walked gingerly off the court favoring the right leg that cost him five games from Jan. 19-Feb. 2.
He did not return, finishing the game with four points on 1-for-2 shooting (2 for 2 from the free throw line) and two rebounds and a steal in nine minutes.
It's not clear whether Wiley re-aggravated the same injury or suffered a new one, but either way, it's not a sight Auburn wanted to see. The 6-foot-11 center had just recently begun showing signs that he was healthy again — not in statistical performance, but at least physical presence.
Wiley was averaging 10.8 points per game on 58.1 percent shooting, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game before he got injured in practice Jan. 18, totals which ranked third, tied for first, first and first among the team's regulars, respectively. In six games since returning to the lineup, he has totaled just 11 points and 10 rebounds over 7.7 minutes a game.