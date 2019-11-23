Postgame analysis of Auburn's win over Samford:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
AU defense shines
The overwhelming nature of Auburn's front line was as evident as ever. Ask every team the Tigers have faced: How hard is it to set or control an edge or dominate the line of scrimmage when facing Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson or Big Kat Bryant?
Samford can attest to the challenging nature of this task.
Slow start
Auburn is allergic to starting fast, and the opponent doesn't change that.
The Tigers put up only seven points in the first quarter at home against Samford and tried to use quick-game and manageable throws to set up shots deep for Seth Williams downfield.
Looked a lot like last week, and that didn't necessarily work. Toss in some soggy conditions and there you have it, that's why the Tigers only scored seven points after 15 minutes of play.
Whitlow rolls again
Early in the second quarter, JaTarvious "Boobee" Witlow reeled off 9-yard run up the gut, followed by a 31-yarder, carrying Samford defenders with him and finishing the run tossing a defender off him with his left hand as he was forced out of bounds.
Another carry and another 3 yards found Whitlow in the end zone with 14:08 to play in the second half. That was his first score since scoring three touchdowns at Mississippi State in late September.
That was six games ago now, and after Whitlow's injury late in the game against Florida Oct. 5 and his return against LSU, has seen his touches minimized as he was used in a limited capacity though listed healthy.
Auburn took down Samford 52-0 Saturday afternoon at home in nasty conditions. The Tigers overcame a slow offensive start and returned to their roots with a heavy dose of run and a daunting defense that gave Samford absolutely no room to breathe.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — A: It was good to see Boobee Whitlow get going again. But the combination of him, D.J. Williams, and Shaun Shivers looked just like Auburn football is intended to be: smash mouth and downhill.
Rushing defense — A+: Samford had no chance with Auburn's front. The trio of Marlon Davidson, Derrick Brown, and Big Kat Bryant — plus the linebackers and safeties that were flowing downhill behind them — made Saturday a nightmare for the Bulldogs.
Passing offense — B: Heavy quick game to start (screens, three-step drop, RPOs) to get the game started. The Tigers intended on using this to set up bigger plays downfield, which never came to fruition probably due to the wet conditions.
Passing defense — A+: The pressure up front and the weather did not help Samford's passing game at all. The Bulldogs did not eclipse 100 yards passing on the day, and tried to get creative with screens and manageable throws, but it was for naught.
Special teams — C: The kicking game continues to be a question mark, but Saturday it wasn't necessarily on Anders Carlson. A breakdown in protection allowed Samford to block a kick in the first quarter. That can't happen.
Coaching — A: Gus Malzahn and his offense staff did a pretty good job changing their game plan as the rain got heavier. The Tigers came out with the same quick game look to set up the deep ball game plan to start the game, but a heavy and slick ball stifled that. The Auburn staff then looked to the run game and things changed drastically and points started lighting the board up.
Overall — B+: Still don't know what to make of this Auburn team, especially to start ball. The defense is ridiculously good, but the offense is so ridiculously average that this team reminds you of a cup of lukewarm water. They are a good team on the brink of being great if they could find some balance and start fast.