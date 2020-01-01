Auburn's defense picked a bad time to play one of its worst games all season

TAMPA, Fla. — A long pass capped a long day for Auburn's defense.
The Tigers fell 31-24 to Minnesota in Wednesday's Citrus Bowl, and it marked one of the worst days of the year for an otherwise standout defense.
The backbreaking moment came in the fourth quarter with the two teams tied 24-24. The Golden Gophers gained just 52 yards in a span of 15 plays, and after quarterback Tanner Morgan muffed a snap and got stopped short on fourth-and-one deep in Auburn territory, the Tigers had the ball and some momentum.
But, after Auburn went three-and-out and punted the ball back to the Golden Gophers, Morgan immediately hit receiver Tyler Johnson for a 73-yard touchdown. Auburn safety Smoke Monday, who was in coverage, was a good two steps behind Johnson by the time he caught the ball over the middle.
That was one of 13 plays in which the Golden Gophers gained 10 or more yards, and it proved decisive in a game where Tigers defenders agreed they were outschemed on that side of the ball.
"We just couldn't stop them," senior defensive end Marlon Davidson said after the final game of his Auburn career. "It just wasn't us today. And they caught us at a good time, and I mean, just embarrassing, to be honest. Embarrassing."
The 31 points Minnesota scored marked the second-most Auburn's defense has surrendered in any game this season, behind only the 38 it gave up its last time out in the Iron Bowl against Alabama (which also scored on a kickoff return). The Golden Gophers' 494 yards marked third-most the Tigers have given up this season, behind only the win over Alabama (500) and loss to Georgia (516).
Morgan bounced back from throwing an interception to Javaris Davis on Minnesota's first possession of the game to complete 19 of 29 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson finished with 12 catches for 204 yards and two scores — the other being a leaping, one-handed grab in the back of the end zone to end a 12-play, 92-yard drive. He won the game's most valuable player honor.
"He’s not a fast dude, but he’s very shifty, he got good hands, and we all seen that today," cornerback Noah Igbinoghene said. "He can get open. He’s a good route-runner, good technician. Them type of dudes that do that to us. It wasn’t just our day today."
Minnesota also gashed Auburn on the ground with 45 carries for 215 yards, which is the third-most the Tigers have surrendered in a game this season. Mohamed Ibrahim carried 20 times for 140 yards and score, and Rodney Smith 16 times for 69 yards.
The reason the Golden Gophers were able to have that success is because they took away the Tigers' greatest strength on defense, which is a defensive line led by senior standouts Davidson and Derrick Brown. The offense kept the defense spread out with plays to the perimeter, which limited the defense's ability to get pressure and disrupt plays in the backfield.
Six of Morgan's 19 completions gained at least 17 yards, and Minnesota had seven run plays of at least 10 yards.
"I’m not giving no excuses, but when you run sideline to sideline, you kind of take the defensive line out of it," Brown said. "You want to get vertical penetration, but at the same time, when you get vertical penetration, you start opening up holes, and that’s when those backs — they’re not really even coached to go to a hole, they kind of just find the open hole and go. So you saw that all day. They were kind of picking one and popping out the other. It was a good scheme.”
The biggest benefit of that scheme is that it kept Minnesota's offense on the field. The Golden Gophers finished the game with 75 plays run to the Tigers' 53 and 37:35 of possession compared to 22:25. And it wasn't as if they were hyper-efficient on converting third and fourth downs, either — they finished 6 of 17.
But, as head coach Gus Malzahn said after the game, Minnesota "made the plays to win the game when the game was on the line." Even after Johnson's 73-yard touchdown, Auburn was down only one score. There was still 8:38 to play when the offense had to punt the ball away for a second straight drive in the fourth quarter, which was still plenty of time to get it back.
The Tigers never touched the ball again. The Golden Gophers sucked every single second off the game clock with a 16-play, 68-yard drive.
Auburn had two chances to get off the field and give the ball back to their offense, the first coming on a fourth-and-one from the Tigers' 41-yard line with 3:47 remaining. But Morgan, with pressure in his face, floated a pass to tight end Bryce Witham, who made a leaping, one-handed grab falling backward for an 11-yard gain. About a minute and a half later, Minnesota converted third-and-10 with a 10-yard run from Ibrahim.
"Fatigue do play a little bit of a part in that, but that’s no excuse," senior safety Jeremiah Dinson said. "Defenses have got to stop the offense, no matter how many times you’re on the field. We should’ve got some more three-and-outs and you’ve got to get off the field. You know, I’ll never make an excuse. Minnesota came today, they executed the game plan and they won. It’s a tough pill to swallow."
That was the last game Dinson, Brown, Davidson, Davis and Daniel Thomas will play in an Auburn uniform. It wasn't the way they wanted to go out.
“It’s frustrating. But at the end of the day, our time is done here," Brown said. "I can’t sit here and go in the locker room and be upset. You’ve got the young guys in there watching to see how you react to things. You just got to give those guys the hope going into the spring that they can turn this thing around next year.”