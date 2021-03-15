Auburn releases contract details for coach Bryan Harsin, assistants

Bryan Harsin is something of a bargain compared to Gus Malzahn.
The new Auburn football coach signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract that will pay him an average of $5.25 million annually. The university released the contract to USA Today on the first day of spring practice Monday — nearly three months after he was hired — in response to an open records request.
Harsin will make $5 million in his first season leading the Tigers in 2021. That number will increase by $100,000 on Jan. 1 of each contract year, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. He would earn $5.5 million in the final year of his deal in 2026.
Malzahn was fired three years into a seven-year, $49 million contract that carried a buyout of more than $21 million. He earned more than $6.9 million last season, which made him the seventh-highest paid coach in the country, per the USA Today salary database.
Harsin made $1.77 million as the coach at Boise State last season, which ranked 68th nationally. His 2021 salary would have tied Mississippi State coach Mike Leach for 16th nationally and eighth in the SEC.
Harsin can earn bonuses of $75,000 for being named either SEC or national coach of the year. He will earn non-cumulative bonuses for any postseason success Auburn experiences.
Bryan Harsin bonus structure
SEC West champion: $100,000
SEC Championship game victory: $250,000
Non-SEC Group of 6 bowl appearance: $50,000
Citrus Bowl or SEC Group of 6 bowl appearance: $150,000
New Year's Six bowl appearance: $250,000
CFP semifinal appearance: $300,000
CFP national championship game appearance: $400,000
CFP national championship game victory: $800,000
Harsin's contract is 70 percent guaranteed, meaning he would earn that much of the remaining value of his contract as a buyout if he is fired without cause. That's slightly less than Malzahn's contract, which was 75 percent guaranteed. Half of that total would be due within 30 days, with the rest being paid in four equal annual installments.
If Harsin elects to terminate the agreement before the end of his term, he could owe Auburn up to $7 million, with that number decreasing on an annual basis.
Auburn also released the contracts of Harsin's 10 on-field assistant coaches on Monday, nine of which are new to the staff — only running backs coach Cadillac Williams was retained.
Williams is going into the second year of a two-year deal that pays him $350,000 annually.
Defensive coordinator Derek Mason, formally Vanderbilt's head coach, is the Tigers' highest-paid assistant on an annual basis. He signed a two-year, $3-million contract that will pay him $1.5 million annually.
That's $1 million less than Auburn paid former defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who was tied as being the highest-paid assistant coach in the country. Mason is believed to have made a little more than $3.5 million at Vanderbilt last season based on previous years, from information gleamed from the private school's tax filings.
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is the program's highest-paid assistant overall, as he will make $3.9 million over three years — $1.3 million annually. That's $100,000 more than he was set to make in the same role at South Carolina last season.
Here's what Auburn's other assistant coaches will make under the terms of their contracts:
Wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams: 2 years, $600,000 ($300,000 annually)
Tight ends coach Brad Bedell: 2 years, $700,000 ($350,000 annually)
Offensive line coach Will Friend: 2 years, $1.4 million ($700,000 annually)
Defensive line coach Nick Eason: 2 years, $1.4 million ($700,000 annually)
Inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding: 2 years, $1 million ($500,000 annually)
Outside linebackers coach Bert Watts: 2 years, $850,000 ($425,000 annually)
Cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge: 2 years, $630,000 ($315,000 annually)
Combined, Auburn's 10 assistant coaches will make $6.44 million in 2021. That's $320,000 less than Malzahn's staff made last season, but it still would have ranked seventh nationally and fifth in the SEC, per the USA Today salary database.
Auburn also released the contract for strength and conditioning coach Jeff Pitman, who signed a two-year deal worth $400,000 annually. His predecessor, Ryan Russell, made $500,000 last year.