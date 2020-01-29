Auburn rallies from 19 down to beat Ole Miss in 2OT

When Auburn lost back-to-back road games two weeks ago, by 19 points at Alabama and 22 points at Florida, “we didn’t get discouraged,” senior guard Samir Doughty said. “We just regrouped.”
And they did, with wins over South Carolina and Iowa State. But those games were at home. Tuesday’s wasn’t. Auburn started as poorly Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., as it did in Tuscaloosa or Gainesville.
But the Tigers didn’t let Tuesday’s game get away from them. They fought all the way back from a deficit that grew to as large as 19 points. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Anfernee McLemore near the midway point of the second half felt like the turning point. The visitors closed the second half on a 12-3 run that sent the game to overtime.
Auburn won 83-82 in double overtime. It’s the third-largest comeback in program history and largest since the 2014 season.
To try to put it into words seems like a futile exercise, but here we go.
Here are three takeaways:
1. Credit Auburn for fighting back after yet another slow start.
A shot clock violation on the first possession Tuesday really set the tone. Auburn went on to have three more before four minutes elapsed.
Austin Wiley scored the team’s first points on a putback dunk at the 18:41 mark. The visitors didn’t make their second field goal until the 10:01 mark. That one started a 6-2 run that got it back to a 10-point game, but then Auburn went another seven full minutes without making a field goal.
By the time the first half mercifully ended, the Tigers trailed 37-20. To Auburn’s credit, it fought all the way back in the second half. The visitors shot 56 percent from the floor, made 6 of 13 3-pointers and 12 of 16 free throws, and had more assists (eight) than turnovers (six). They forced overtime.
The defense deserves a lot of credit for that — Ole Miss didn’t hit a field goal over the final 5:32 of regulation.
2. Auburn’s point guards made some big plays late, but they must play more consistently.
Bruce Pearl challenged Doughty and J’Von McCormick following the loss at Florida 10 days ago. They’re two of the team’s three leading scorers and split all of the minutes at point guard, yet in those two losses, they did a bad job both scoring and setting up their teammates.
Against the Crimson Tide, they combined for 11 points and five assists. Against the Gators, 14 and two. They did much better back at home last week, combining for 24 points and nine assists against the Gamecocks and 29 and nine against the Cyclones.
3. Auburn remains in Southeastern Conference hunt.
The Tigers are 5-2 in the league, while Kentucky is 5-1 and LSU 6-0.
The race for the regular-season championship is far from over.