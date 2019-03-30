KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Auburn's locker room should have been the site of the biggest celebration anywhere in the country Friday night. The Tigers not only advanced to the NCAA regional finals for the second time in program history, but they routed top-seeded North Carolina in the process.
But the mood was subdued, the players quiet. Eight minutes, eight seconds before the final horn sounded on that historic 97-80 victory, Chuma Okeke went down underneath the basket, his left leg buckling underneath him.
The sophomore power forward immediately grabbed his leg with one hand and slammed the other into the floor, shouting in pain and frustration. Three athletic trainers and a doctor rushed onto the floor to tend to him, along with Bruce Pearl. His teammates gathered around him in prayer. Members of the Tar Heels jogged over to offer words of encouragement as he was helped off the floor.
“I just hated to see my brother go down," Auburn senior Bryce Brown said. "I seen how much pain he was in. It didn’t only hurt me; it hurt the whole team.”
Auburn's worst fears were realized Saturday, when an MRI revealed that Okeke suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and would be sidelined for the remainder of the NCAA tournament. He will stay with the team in Kansas City before returning home to undergo surgery with Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday.
"Nobody was celebrating," Auburn guard Samir Doughty said. "Everyone was running to Chuma, honestly, trying to see how he’s doing. It wasn’t even about the win no more. It was bigger than just the win. That’s one of our brothers right there, and he went down.”
Okeke was in the midst of perhaps the best game of his career when he went down. He had a double-double in just 25 minutes on the floor, scoring 25 points on 8-for-11 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) with 11 rebounds two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
After the game, Pearl told everyone in the locker room, "We lost the best player on the floor tonight." He said not one of them disagreed.
“We’re glad that we won, but we have that feeling like we lost, just knowing that we lost our most valuable player," point guard Jared Harper said.
An Auburn lead that had grown to as large as 19 points shrunk to 11 moments after Okeke was helped off the floor, but his teammates responded. Horace Spencer hit a jumper to end a 7-0 Tar Heels run, Danjel Purifoy sunk his fourth 3-pointer, Harper hit a layup and two free throws, and Bryce Brown hit a trey, recorded a steal and threw down a dunk. The Tigers closed the game with a 21-15 run.
"It was hard, but I tried to focus on the time frame, because we had a job to do," Spencer said. "Winning the game, it means more, because it's bigger than basketball now. You feel me? My brother went down, and we did what we had to do to pick him up."
Doughty said that after the brief celebration on the court, players immediately flocked to Okeke's side, as did his mother and brother, who were in attendance at the Sprint Center. Pearl got choked up talking about Okeke during a postgame interview on CBS.
When it came time to move Auburn's name from the round of 16 to the final eight on the bracket in the locker room, center Anfernee McLemore helped Okeke walk forward to do the honors, a bag of ice strapped around his knee.
"I worry about his future — not long-term," Pearl said. "Chuma's going to be a terrific NBA player. But it could disrupt his spring. We'll see what the injury looks like. He has a future in the NBA. He was definitely planning on testing the waters this year. He had a chance to get drafted in the first round. That's how good he is."
Okeke being unable to play today is a devastating blow to a team that has won 11 straight games and is one more win away from reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history. The 6-foot-8 sophomore is the team's third-leading scorer, leading rebounder and best interior defender.
Auburn will have to try to beat Kentucky without him. Or, maybe for him.