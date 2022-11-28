 Skip to main content
Auburn makes it official: Hugh Freeze accepts head coaching job

Coach Hugh Freeze of Liberty celebrates with his team after defeating Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on Dec. 21, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images/TNS)

AUBURN — Auburn University announced this evening that Hugh Freeze has been named the school's head football coach.

The announcement was part of a news release that arrived at 5:19 p.m. and was attributed to athletics director John Cohen, who himself was hired recently.

