Auburn makes it official: Hugh Freeze accepts head coaching job

AUBURN — Auburn University announced this evening that Hugh Freeze has been named the school's head football coach.
The announcement was part of a news release that arrived at 5:19 p.m. and was attributed to athletics director John Cohen, who himself was hired recently.
He comes to Auburn after four seasons at head coach at Liberty from 2019-22. Freeze led the Flames to four bowl games and a 34-15 record.
“After a thoughtful, thorough, and well-vetted search, we ended where we started, with Hugh Freeze,” Cohen said in a news release. “Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit. Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience.”
Freeze also was head coach at Lambuth University (2008-09), Arkansas State (2011) and Ole Miss (2012-16). His on-field coaching record in 12 years is 103-47.
Auburn fired Bryan Harsin, who went 9-12 in 21 games. The Tigers have played their last four games under Carnell "Cadillac" Williams, who went 2-2.
"First, I want to acknowledge Cadillac Williams for the incredible job he did as interim head coach. The impact he made is immeasurable and cannot be overstated,” Freeze said in a news release. “Secondly, Auburn is one of the preeminent programs in college football and I’m very appreciative of President Roberts and John Cohen for this opportunity at Auburn.
"I’ve been fortunate to witness first-hand how special Auburn is during my time as a head coach in the SEC and while visiting my daughter Jordan who attended Auburn and currently lives in the community. I can’t wait to work with our student-athletes and the Auburn family to bring championships back to the Plains.”
This season, Liberty finished the regular season 8-4 with a win at Arkansas and home against Brigham Yount.
Liberty was just one of five FBS teams in the country to win a bowl game each of the last three seasons, joining Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana. It also is the second team in NCAA history to win a bowl game during its first three full seasons at the FBS level, all coming under Freeze’s leadership.
“I’m pleased that our Athletics Director John Cohen conducted a detailed and thorough national search process, and I look forward to welcoming Hugh and Jill Freeze to the Plains,” President Christopher B. Roberts said in the release. “I am impressed with Coach Freeze’s focus on player development and his on-the-field success at multiple universities and at multiple levels.”
Freeze guided Liberty to a 10-1 overall record in 2020 and the team’s first-national ranking as it finished No. 17 in the country. That season Liberty had the best start in program history (8-0), tied the program record for wins (10) and defeated two Power 5 programs in Syracuse and Virginia Tech. For his efforts, Freeze was a finalist for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award that season.
FREEZE AT A GLANCE
Coaching Experience:
2019-22 – Liberty (Head Coach)
2018 – Arizona Hotshots (Offensive Coordinator/Oct. 2018 – Dec. 2018)
2012-16 – Ole Miss (Head Coach)
2011 – Arkansas State (Head Coach)
2010 – Arkansas State (Offensive Coordinator)
2010 – San Jose State (Offensive Coordinator/Dec. 2009 – Feb. 2010)
2008-09 – Lambuth (Head Coach)
2006-07 – Ole Miss (Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator)
2005 – Ole Miss (Assistant AD for Football External Affairs)
1995-04 – Briarcrest High School/Tenn. (High Coach)
1992-94 – Briarcrest High School/Tenn. (Offensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs)
Personal:
Education: B.S., Mathematics (Southern Miss, 1992)
Hometown: Oxford, Miss.
Wife: Jill
Children: Ragan, Jordan and Madison
Career Coaching Honors:
2020 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year finalist
2013 Grant Teaff FCA Coach of the Year
2011 Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year
2009 AFCA Southeast Region Coach of the Year
2009 Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year
5-Time Region 8-AA Coach of the Year
4-Time Associated Press High School Coach of the Year