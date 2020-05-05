Auburn football: What might be some future dream non-conference matchups?

AUBURN — It’s still too early to say whether the 2020 college football season will be played as scheduled, given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. But it is not too early to be talking about games as many as 16 years down the road.
At least, that’s what college administrators would have us believe. Because every few weeks, another far away future non-conference matchup gets announced — Alabama at Texas in 2022. Texas at Ohio State in 2025. Ohio State at Georgia in 2030. Georgia at Clemson in 2033. Clemson at Oklahoma in 2036.
They’re exciting games to think about now, but who knows if they will be when they finally happen. Someone born today will be old enough to drive by the time the Tigers and Sooners meet in Norman, Oklahoma, a little more than 16 years from now. The freshmen who will be on those teams haven’t started kindergarten yet. The odds of both Dabo Swinney and Lincoln Riley coaching them feel slim to none.
Auburn isn’t immune to this trend, either. The Tigers have four home-and-homes on the books following this season’s neutral-site matchup with North Carolina in Atlanta — Penn State in 2021-22, California in 2023-24, Baylor in 2025-26 and UCLA in 2027-28.
But why stop there? Last week, readers Lindsay and Patrick (@LindsayLCrosby and @panley14 on Twitter) asked for some dream non-conference matchups and road trips for Auburn football, both in terms of quality of opponent and the location of the game. Penn State (which is essentially the Auburn of the Big Ten) and UCLA (any excuse to go to the Rose Bowl) are good starts, but there are plenty more options out there.
Here is a list of some future nonconference series Tigers fans would surely love to see scheduled. Consider all of them to be parts of a home-and-home or two-for-one, because regular season college football games are meant to be played on campus, not neutral sites.
BLUE BLOODS
Notre Dame
This is an easy one. Notre Dame is one of the most tradition-rich programs in college football. The Tigers and Fighting Irish have never met on the football field, but they do have a tie now — Auburn athletics director Allen Greene is an alum and spent seven years working in the athletics department after his baseball career ended. South Bend, Indiana, is a place any college football fan should want to make a pilgrimage to, as evidenced by Georgia fans taking over Notre Dame Stadium a few years ago.
Michigan
For basically all the same reasons listed for Notre Dame — Michigan is one of college football’s best brands, “The Big House” is one of the country’s most revered stadiums and Ann Arbor is supposed to be a great college town. The Tigers and Wolverines have only ever met in bowl games, and not since 2000.
Texas
The Tigers have had more success recruiting the state of Texas under Gus Malzahn than they ever have before in program history, signing six recruits players out of that state since 2016 (as well as bringing in transfer Darius James). What better way to add to a growing presence in a talent-rich state than playing the premier brand in it? Few visiting teams would fit the “Keep Austin Weird” slogan better than Auburn, which has never had much trouble being that on the field.
RECRUITING BATTLE GROUNDS
Florida State/Miami
Auburn maintains a strong recruiting presence in Florida, but because of SEC expansion, has played only four games against the Gators in Gainesville since 2000 and only 10 games in the state overall, with the other six being bowl games. Trying to establish series with the two Power 5 Florida schools that are not in the SEC just makes sense. Florida State is less than four hours south of Auburn in Tallahassee, and Miami is located in a recruiting hotbed. The Tigers haven’t played the Seminoles since the 2013 BCS National Championship game, and the Hurricanes since 1984.
Georgia Tech
This was a yearly rivalry from 1892-1987, but the Tigers and Yellow Jackets have met only twice since then and zero times since 2005. Starting it back up might be fun. Plus, playing a game in downtown Atlanta every other year certainly couldn’t hurt a program that loves recruiting that area.
GROUP OF 5
Troy/UAB
Auburn hasn’t played UAB since 1996 (the Blazers’ first game as an FBS school) and has never played Troy. It seems unlikely that it would ever schedule either given that it has nothing to gain from beating a Group of 5 program and everything to lose from getting beat (see: LSU, 2017). But it would be fun to see the state’s biggest programs (Auburn and Alabama) do battle with the up-and-comers, especially if it happens soon and we get Malzahn vs. Chip Lindsey.
Tulane
Scheduling Tulane isn’t as far-fetched. It happened last season. The Green Wave was part of the SEC from 1932-66, so the school has met the Tigers 33 times before in football. But Auburn hasn't played at Tulane since 1955. So how about a two-for-one? Auburn would surely love to pry some Louisiana recruits away from rival LSU. Plus, no fans would complain about a weekend trip to New Orleans.
Boise State
All-white Stormtrooper uniforms on blue turf. Enough said.
JUST FOR FUN
Oregon
The two games these programs have played against each other have been memorable, with Auburn winning 22-19 for the 2010 national championship and 27-21 last season's Advocare Classic. But both those games were in NFL stadiums at neutral sites. Why not resume the series at Autzen and Jordan-Hare?
Colorado
This game probably wouldn’t be great in terms of a matchup, and Colorado isn’t a great place to recruit unless you’re looking for place-kickers named Carlson. But Boulder is arguably the most beautiful college town in America and is certainly worth the trip if you haven’t been.